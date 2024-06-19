Those who want to demonstrate can demonstrate, it is their democratic right – President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – President William Ruto has weighed in on the ongoing demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 saying it is the democratic right of Kenyans.

Speaking during a meeting with Amani National Congress (ANC) leadership, the head of state however stated that it is up to the relevant authorities to make the necessary decisions.

He further indicated that a robust engagement should be encouraged to ensure the views of all Kenyans are captured.

“We are a democratic country. Those who want to demonstrate it is their right, no problem. But decisions have to be made by institutions. We will make decisions as an executive, take it to the legislature, people of Kenya will speak to it through public participation, others will subject it to court processes and that is how democracy works and I am a great believer in democracy,” he said.

He pointed out that all arms of government are carrying out their mandate and he will respect the decisions they make.

He observed that although the Executive makes suggestions on the direction to be taken by the country, Kenyans ultimately decide through public participation.

