Teenager who beat up cop in Mirema charged with robbery with violence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – A teenager who beat up a police officer in Mirema has been charged with robbery with violence.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi, 19-year-old Ian Njoroge was also charged with resisting arrest and causing grievous harm to the police officer.

He however denied two counts of robbery with violence against police officer Jacob Ogendo.

The accused according to the prosecution, is said to have robbed the officer a police communication gadget and a phone make sumsung.

The accused through his defense Counsel Vincent Lempaa strongly opposed the charge of robbery with violence saying it had been declared unconstitutional by a three judge bench in 2016.

They opined that the charge of robbery with violence doesn’t exist in the penal code.

They said that the office of the Director of Public Prosecution have applied a non-existent law in charging their client.

The prosecution led by Virginia Kariuki had applied for the accused to be held for three more days but it was declined with the trial Magistrate allowing for only one day.

The court directed that he be produced tomorrow so as the court to give directions on whether will be released on bond or bail.

The court was informed that the accused has been tortured by the police and requires urgent medical attention.

Immediately after plea the accused was taken to the traffic court to face three counts of causing obstruction and carrying excess passengers.

He denied the traffic charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Magistrate Susan Nanzushi and was released on a a Sh100,000 bond with an alternative of aSh60,000 cash bail.

