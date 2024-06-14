Taita Taveta plants 10,000 seedlings on riparian land near Lake Jipe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAVETA, Kenya, Jun 14 — Taita Taveta County has planted 10,000 seedlings on riparian land in Lake Jipe located 30km off the border town of Taveta.

In an event graced by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, the national government committed an additional 15,000 seedlings to support biodiversity regeneration.

The initiative aligns with Governor Andrew Mwadime’s commitment to environmental conservation within a sustainable framework.

The county hopes to reverse the effects of climate change and ensure the conservation of biodiversity for future generations.

Grantone Mwandawiro, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources, acknowledged the impact of climate change, which has led to the reduced water levels of Lake Jipe.

He expressed optimism that the tree planting initiative would rejuvenate the ecosystem around the area.

Getrude Shuwe, the CECM in charge of Trade, Tourism, Culture, and Industrialization, highlighted the symbiotic relationship between conservation and tourism.

She noted that conservation efforts, such as this tree planting initiative, contribute to increasing wildlife populations, which in turn boost tourism.

Lake Jipe is known for its rich population of hippos and elephants.

CS Mutua promised to fence the Jipe area to mitigate human-wildlife conflict cases to mitigate negative human-wildlife interactions.

