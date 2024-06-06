Connect with us

The campaign saw 2,500 trees planted at the Salt Lick Safari Lodge area, part of the Tsavo National Park ecosystem which accounts for 62 per cent of the landmass in the county/Taita Taveta County

County News

Taita Taveta on course to reforest 360,000 hectares: official

Published

VOI, Kenya, Jun 6 — Taita Taveta is on course to achieve its climate action plan objective to restore 360,000 hectares of land by 2032 through an aggressive tree-planting campaign.

The county’s Department for Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources said Wednesday it had made a significant effort to attain the ambitious plan as it led a campaign to mark World Environment Day.

The campaign saw 2,500 trees planted at the Salt Lick Safari Lodge area, part of the Tsavo National Park ecosystem which accounts for 62 per cent of the landmass in the county.

Grantone Mwandawiro, the County Executive Committee Member in charge of the docket, stressed the importance of collaboration in environmental conservation.

He announced an ambitious goal for each county resident to plant 100 trees annually for the next ten years.

“If achieved, this initiative would result in the planting of an impressive 360 million trees and the restoration of 360,000 hectares of land by 2032,” the CECM added.

The role of trees in reversing climate change cannot be overstated, he noted.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in their biomass through carbon sequestration.

Carbon offsetting

The carbon sequestration process not only helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also contributes to carbon offset, a practice that compensates for carbon dioxide emissions by investing in projects that offset these emissions elsewhere.

Alfred Mwanake, CEO of the Taita Taveta Wildlife Conservancies Association (TTWCA), announced a potential collaboration with the County Government and Absa Bank to grow 1 million trees.

“I encourage women and youth to establish nurseries to serve as sources of seedlings, which will not only contribute to the tree-growing initiative but also enhance their livelihoods,” Mwanake remarked.

George Oyoo, Director of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), pledged sustained partnership to nurture seedlings until maturity.

Sanjeev Kumar, the General Manager of the Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighted the sanctuary’s practice of involving guests in carbon offset initiatives.

The sanctuary has three reforestation sites where it encourages guests to plant trees. The sanctuary takes care of these trees and provides guests with updates on their growth and contribution to carbon offset.

Wednesday’s tree-planting initiative aligns with Governor Andrew Mwadime’s manifesto commitment to promote environmental conservation within a sustainable framework.

In this article:
