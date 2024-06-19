Connect with us

Taita Taveta hosts sub-national forum on environmental sustainability

Published

VOI, Kenya, Jun 19 — County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) in charge of Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources convened in Taita Taveta on Tuesday to discuss environmental suitability efforts at the sub-national level.

The forum attended by 47 CECMs and their representatives including Chief Officers for Environment and officials from the Council of Governors (CoG) considered progress made towards ensuring sustainable utilisation of natural resorces.

The meeting, held in Voi, also took stock of challenges and emerging issues particularly on carbon offsetting.

Governor Andrew Mwadime graced the occasion with a message on the importance of county collaboration in tackling environmental and natural resource management issues.

“We must make progresss in this front for the benefit of future generations,” Mwadime, who chairs CoG’s Committee on Environment, told the CECMs.

He emphasized the achievements in policy development and the need for innovative approaches to further environmental sustainability.

The county’s CECM in charge of Water, Sanitation, Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources Grantone Mwandawiro highlighted the key role of carbon credits in financing climate action.

He urged counties to explore carbon credits as an avenue to support their sustainability initiatives.

Visiting CECMs toured a Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) which is nearing completion and is set to support a circular economy by creating jobs through recycling of plastics.

The CECMs also toured the Mgeno Wildlife Conservancy, part of the Kasigau Corridor REDD+ Project, where they noted efforts made by the organisation in protecting wildlife habitats while generating carbon credits.

