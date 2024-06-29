Tackling Plastic Waste Menace along the Coast-line

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Marine conservationists have warned about the dangers of plastic waste in the Indian Ocean and on beaches, calling for better waste disposal strategies along the coastline.

Speaking during a clean-up exercise at the Mazingira Beach in Kilifi County, the environmentalists led by the County’s Environment Director Jimmy Kahindia said that there is need to develop policies that will lead to banning particular types of plastics that should not be used at the beaches.

“The Kenyan laws guiding the microplastics management are a bit silent. This means that stakeholders should find a way to develop policies that help to tackle this challenge. This conversation should include other countries in the region because plastic wastes also originate from other countries that share the coastline,” he reveals.

Alice Wanjiru, a ten-year old climate action activist, says that oceans play a critical role in sustaining life on earth, especially by being a source of food and livelihood for millions around the globe. However, it is now facing unprecedented threats through pollution, overfishing and climate change.

“We must now confront the harsh reality of its degradation. The litter that mars these pristine shores, the plastic waste that chokes marine life, and the loss of precious ecosystems demand our immediate attention and action,” she notes.

Littered across the 600km coastline are plastic bottles, bottle caps, bubble gum wrappers, straws, lollipop sticks, single-use packaging materials, single-use cups and plates.

According to the 2021-30 National Marine Litter Management Action Plan prepared by the Environment Ministry and Nema, Kenya’s coastal and marine ecosystems are valued at more than $4.4 billion annually.

“The coastal and marine ecosystems continue to face huge pressure from natural and human activities, such as climate change, resource overexploitation, habitat destruction. and pollution,” the plan reads.

Stephen Otieno, a leader with a community based environmental organization in Kilifi Town, says that once the plastic waste gets into the ocean water, it takes a long time before it decays. Additionally, he says that living organisms in the water are at risk of absorbing the microparticles from the waste, which then are absorbed by human beings. and may have long term negative effects.

“Marine litter pollution compounds the existing pressures with adverse implications on the integrity of the coastal and marine ecosystems,” he explains.

Despite Kenya banning single-use plastics in 2020, many traders continue to sell water and refreshments in plastic bottles along the beach.

A United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) 2018 Africa report on waste management shows the total mismanaged plastic in Africa stood at 4.4 million tonnes in 2010 (out of 32 million tonnes globally) and could reach 10.5 million tonnes by 2025 if the current trends continue.

The report further indicates Kenya’s level of mismanaged plastic that finds its way into the Indian Ocean is set to exceed 100,000 tonnes per year in the business-as-usual scenarios.

However, Wanjiru, who was recently crowned as the climate change ambassador for the Kenya Scouts Movement, calls for collaborative efforts that will help to reverse the tide of destruction and usher in a new era of ocean conservation and sustainability.

“Each one of us has a role to play in this endeavor. Whether you are a government official, a community leader, a concerned citizen, or a passionate advocate, your actions matter. Together, we can make a difference. Let us roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Let us clean up our beaches, reduce our plastic consumption, and support initiatives that

promote ocean conservation,”

A report by Kemfri, “Microplastics Pollution in Coastal Nearshore Surface’, found the presence of microplastics in coastal nearshore waters of Vanga in Kwale county, Mombasa, Malindi in Kilifi county and Lamu.

Pius Makhoha, a psychologist based in Kilifi, reveals that there is a direct connection between climate change and mental health.

“If a person becomes ill as a result of waste mismanagement, they have to incur medical expenses. This may lead to stress especially when the hospital bills shoot to unexpected levels,” he claims.

To further tackle the plastic waste challenge along the coastline, the hoteliers along this belt have a role to play. Kahindia emphasizes the need to educate them together with tourists along the beaches.

“This requires resources. The government must be deliberate in allocating enough resources to these efforts. This will further help in realization of the blue economy,” he points out.

Marine litter injures and kills marine life, interferes with navigation safety and poses a threat to human health, according to the Nema 2017 State of Coast Report for Kenya.

