Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Tackling Plastic Waste Menace along the Coast-line

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Marine conservationists have warned about the dangers of plastic waste in the Indian Ocean and on beaches, calling for better waste disposal strategies along the coastline.

Speaking during a clean-up exercise at the Mazingira Beach in Kilifi County, the environmentalists led by the County’s Environment Director Jimmy Kahindia said that there is need to develop policies that will lead to banning particular types of plastics that should not be used at the beaches.

“The Kenyan laws guiding the microplastics management are a bit silent. This means that stakeholders should find a way to develop policies that help to tackle this challenge. This conversation should include other countries in the region because plastic wastes also originate from other countries that share the coastline,” he reveals.

Alice Wanjiru, a ten-year old climate action activist, says that oceans play a critical role in sustaining life on earth, especially by being a source of food and livelihood for millions around the globe. However, it is now facing unprecedented threats through pollution, overfishing and climate change.

“We must now confront the harsh reality of its degradation. The litter that mars these pristine shores, the plastic waste that chokes marine life, and the loss of precious ecosystems demand our immediate attention and action,” she notes.

Littered across the 600km coastline are plastic bottles, bottle caps, bubble gum wrappers, straws, lollipop sticks, single-use packaging materials, single-use cups and plates.

According to the 2021-30 National Marine Litter Management Action Plan prepared by the Environment Ministry and Nema, Kenya’s coastal and marine ecosystems are valued at more than $4.4 billion annually.

“The coastal and marine ecosystems continue to face huge pressure from natural and human activities, such as climate change, resource overexploitation, habitat destruction. and pollution,” the plan reads.

Stephen Otieno, a leader with a community based environmental organization in Kilifi Town, says that once the plastic waste gets into the ocean water, it takes a long time before it decays. Additionally, he says that living organisms in the water are at risk of absorbing the microparticles from the waste, which then are absorbed by human beings. and may have long term negative effects.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Marine litter pollution compounds the existing pressures with adverse implications on the integrity of the coastal and marine ecosystems,” he explains.

Despite Kenya banning single-use plastics in 2020, many traders continue to sell water and refreshments in plastic bottles along the beach.

A United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) 2018 Africa report on waste management shows the total mismanaged plastic in Africa stood at 4.4 million tonnes in 2010 (out of 32 million tonnes globally) and could reach 10.5 million tonnes by 2025 if the current trends continue.

The report further indicates Kenya’s level of mismanaged plastic that finds its way into the Indian Ocean is set to exceed 100,000 tonnes per year in the business-as-usual scenarios.

However, Wanjiru, who was recently crowned as the climate change ambassador for the Kenya Scouts Movement, calls for collaborative efforts that will help to reverse the tide of destruction and usher in a new era of ocean conservation and sustainability.

“Each one of us has a role to play in this endeavor. Whether you are a government official, a community leader, a concerned citizen, or a passionate advocate, your actions matter. Together, we can make a difference. Let us roll up our sleeves and get to work.

Let us clean up our beaches, reduce our plastic consumption, and support initiatives that

promote ocean conservation,”

A report by Kemfri, “Microplastics Pollution in Coastal Nearshore Surface’, found the presence of microplastics in coastal nearshore waters of Vanga in Kwale county, Mombasa, Malindi in Kilifi county and Lamu.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Pius Makhoha, a psychologist based in Kilifi, reveals that there is a direct connection between climate change and mental health.

“If a person becomes ill as a result of waste mismanagement, they have to incur medical expenses. This may lead to stress especially when the hospital bills shoot to unexpected levels,” he claims.

To further tackle the plastic waste challenge along the coastline, the hoteliers along this belt have a role to play. Kahindia emphasizes the need to educate them together with tourists along the beaches.

“This requires resources. The government must be deliberate in allocating enough resources to these efforts. This will further help in realization of the blue economy,” he points out.

Marine litter injures and kills marine life, interferes with navigation safety and poses a threat to human health, according to the Nema 2017 State of Coast Report for Kenya.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto outlines initiatives to tackle youth unemployment amid Gen Z chaos

The proposed interventions are part of broader strategies to address youths concerns following a youth led anti finance bill protests across the country.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF deployment to cover 47 counties with focus on critical infrastructure: Duale

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said in a gazette notice Friday KDF's main task will be to secure critical infrastructure and protect lives and...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady ditches church fundraiser on Gen Z occupation warning

Organisers of the Saturday's planned occupation wrote to an Anglican priest in charge of a parish in Lavington stating their intention to storm the...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugee killed, several injured in clash at Kakuma refugee camp

The incident began when a group of Anyuak Congolese and Lotuko refugees attacked Nuer refugees living in the Kalobeyei village area.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Reforms Working Group seeks IPOA probe on excesses during demos

The group noted it had documented 23 deaths, 34 enforced disappearances/abductions, and 271 injuries since the beginning of the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court upholds conviction of 2 Westgate terror attackers

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka ruled that the evidence presented by the prosecution against Mohamed Ahmed Abdi and Hussein Hassan Mustafa, as analyzed by the...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EXPLAINER: How MPs Finance Committee will steer withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

The Kimani Kuria-led committee which formulated the Finance Bill 2024 for close to a month will now retreat and consider the President's memorandum with...

1 day ago
Advertisement