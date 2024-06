0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – The price of Super Petrol has decreased by Sh3 in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Following this, Super Petrol will be retailing at Sh189.84 in Nairobi, Sh189.66 in Mombasa, Sh188.90 in Nakuru and Sh189.67 in Eldoret.

According to EPRA Director General Daniel Bargoria, in the review, the prices of Diesel and Kesrosene also dropped by Sh6.08 and Sh5.71 respectively.

