Sudi wins big as court dismisses case on forgery of certificates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has won big after an anti-corruption court dismissed the case on alleged forgery of certificates.

According to trial magistrate Felix Kombo, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) failed to prove allegations against the legislator.

He stated that the nine counts brought against the MP were not supported by any evidence that could enable the court make a decision.

He also faulted the investigating agencies over how they obtained part of the evidence.

Part of the evidence that formed part of the case was said to have been obtained in a hotel which the magistrate said raised issues of credibility.

