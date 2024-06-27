Connect with us

Oscar Sudi. /CFM

Sudi suspends development activities in Kapseret after destruction of Eldoret based night club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has suspended all development activities in his constituency following the vandalism of his Eldoret-based Timber XO nightclub.

Sudi, who accused his unnamed political competitors of the destruction, asserted that it was unfortunate that they used peaceful young people to cause mayhem at his premises while taking advantage of the protests.

”I’ve never organized or ill-wished my political competitors and it’s shocking they took advantage of innocent youth turning peaceful protest to wreak havoc. Following the mayhem, I’ve forthwith suspended all my political activities and I’m defenseless to protect all my properties,” he said.

Sudi is among the members of parliament whose properties were destroyed in the during the anti-2024 Finance Bill protests.

Budget and Appropriations chairman who is the Molo member of Parliament Kimani Kuria’s rural home in Molo was also set ablaze by angry protestors following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill.

Similarly, protestors set ablaze the Constituency Office of Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa in Kikuyu.

Protestors on Tuesday overran parliament overwhelming security forces, setting ablaze a section of the senate as well as City Hall which houses the Nairobi City Country.

The violent scenes resulted in several deaths and injuries, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for restraint from both local and international leaders including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga who called for consultations.

President Ruto responded to the calls of Kenyans by withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024, stating that it will be shelved to allow for dialogue and a collective approach to financing the current budget.

