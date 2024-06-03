Sudi Fires Back at Gachagua in Raging Mt Kenya Feud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has responded sharply to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent remarks suggesting that some leaders fear a united Mt Kenya region.

Sudi criticized Gachagua, urging him to follow President William Ruto’s example of uniting leaders across the country rather than fueling ethnic and divisive politics.

Gachagua touched off a political storm last week when he warned Rift Valley leaders against what he described as political tourism, and instead urged them to confine themselves in their constituencies.

He accused the unnamed leaders of working with a section of leaders in his Mount Kenya backyard to undermine him while plotting for the 2027 succession.

“We are all Kenyans and we should move away from tribal politics. Let us stop ethnic politics, especially people from Mt Kenya. We should all call ourselves Kenyans, not people from Mt Kenya or Western,” urged Sudi, who believes Gachagua is targetting him alongside other leaders from Rift Valley, “I am fearless and Gachagua should stop intimidating me”.

Speaking at a fundraising ceremony in Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County, Sudi called for all leaders to reject tribal politics, which he said could cause divisions in the country.

The president has too made his position clear, saying leaders are free to tour all parts of the country.

As a close ally of President Ruto, Sudi emphasized the need for leaders to avoid championing ethnic and tribal politics and to embrace unity. He claimed that Kenya’s strong socio-cultural fabric cannot be divided by any leader, not even by tribal barriers.

“If you visit a certain part of the country, say that you are a Kenyan from a certain region. Let us avoid tribal politics of saying ‘I am a Luhya, Bukusu, or Kikuyu.’ Just tell us you are Kenyan. I urge Kenyans to elect leaders based on their vision, not their ethnic background,” he stated.

Over the weekend in Timau, Buuri Constituency, Deputy President Gachagua stated that some people fear the unity of the Mt Kenya region. He asserted that nothing will stop leaders from the Mountain from speaking with one voice.

“I had seen an argument somewhere that for the call of unity of our region, we can be isolated. Why would anybody isolate us for being united?” he questioned, adding, “Unity is not a bad thing; it is a good thing, and unity is good for this country.”

