Stop using UDA internal wrangles to incite Kenyans against each other, Wandayi says

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 11 – National assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi is accusing a section of the Kenya kwanza leaders of using the internal wrangles within the United Democratic Alliance, UDA) to incite Kenyans against each other.



Wandayi says the on-going spat between several UDA leaders supporting different factions has seen some elected leaders throw words carelessly that demean other regions, something that may see tension rising.



Speaking in Ugunja town when he presided over the issuance of driving licences to more than 100 youths who have qualified after training sponsored by the area constituency development fund, the minority leader called out Nyeri governor, Mutahi Kahiga who he accused of issuing statement to the effect that mount Kenya region deserved a lion’s share of the national cake because of their major support to the ruling party during the last general elections.



“This case of entitlement that is being exhibited through reckless remarks must now come to an end,” he said.



He said that the government cannot be the property of only those who voted for the ruling party as every citizen, no matter the voting pattern, pay taxes and therefore entitled to development just like any other.



“We do not care the kind of war that you have in UDA. Hiyo vita mko nayo ndani ya UDA ni yenu. Msitumie hiyo vita kudharau wakenya wengine ambao si wa UDA” he said.



Wandayi warned that if such reckless remarks continue, then non-members of the UDA may be forced to stop paying taxes.



He called on leaders to be careful and weight their words before uttering them in public.



The minority leader at the same time challenged the ruling coalition members of parliament to stand with the public and vote against the finance bill should the government fail to heed calls to remove punitive taxes.



“I appeal to our colleagues in Kenya kwanza who have been going round claiming to oppose the finance bill. The hour of reckoning is coming. We want to see you in broad day light voting with us against the bill,” he said

