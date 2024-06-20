State House, Parliament, Ministries to loose billions should Finance Bill not sail through

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20- Parliament, Ministries, and State House are expected to lose billions in budget rationalization proposed by the Treasury should the Finance Bill 2024 not sail through.

Through a letter addressed to the clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and all the 47 county governments will also suffer huge budget cuts for the coming financial year.

Ndung’u indicated possible reverse of the proposed additions in the Appropriations Bill for Financial Year 2024/25 across all government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) particularly if the National Assembly kicks out the 2024 Finance Bill that seek to generate more revenue to finance the budget.

“In order to remain within the provision of Section 40 (5) (a) and Section 50 of the Public Finance Management Act 2012 Cap 412A, we propose reverse of the proposed additions in the Appropriations Bill for FY 2024/25 across all the MDAs and reverse all additional new budget lines in the Appropriations Bill for FY 2024/25,” he stated.

According to the proposed budget rationalization move by the Treasury the Ministry of Defence will lose Sh7.75 billion where its security operations and modernization budget will be cut by Sh2.75.

Security operations budget by the state department for internal Security will also be slashed by Sh2 billion while the county Equitable share will suffer Sh5 billion budget cuts during financial year 2024/25.

The National Assembly has adopted the report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee on the FY 2024/25 Budget Estimates however the Appropriations Bill for FY 2024/25 which is yet to be approved.

