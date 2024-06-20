Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

State House, Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

State House, Parliament, Ministries to loose billions should Finance Bill not sail through

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20- Parliament, Ministries, and State House are expected to lose billions in budget rationalization proposed by the Treasury should the Finance Bill 2024 not sail through.

Through a letter addressed to the clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and all the 47 county governments will also suffer huge budget cuts for the coming financial year.

Ndung’u indicated possible reverse of the proposed additions in the Appropriations Bill for Financial Year 2024/25 across all government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) particularly if the National Assembly kicks  out the 2024 Finance Bill that seek to generate more revenue to finance the budget.

“In order to remain within the provision of Section 40 (5) (a) and Section 50 of the Public Finance Management Act 2012 Cap 412A, we propose reverse of the proposed additions in the Appropriations Bill for FY 2024/25 across all the MDAs and reverse all additional new budget lines in the Appropriations Bill for FY 2024/25,” he stated.

According to the proposed  budget rationalization move by the Treasury the Ministry of Defence will lose Sh7.75 billion where its security operations  and modernization budget will be cut by Sh2.75.

Security operations budget by the state department for internal Security will also be slashed by Sh2 billion while the county Equitable share will suffer Sh5 billion budget cuts during financial year 2024/25.

The National Assembly has adopted the report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee on the FY 2024/25 Budget Estimates however the Appropriations Bill for FY 2024/25 which is yet to be approved.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Mombasa protests against Finance Act 2024

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Mombasa to protest against the Finance Bill 2024. They moved along...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Zakayo come down, Kisumu demonstrators against Finance Bill chant

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – A man in Kisumu on several occasions imitates the biblical Zakayo by climbing a top tree during demonstrations against...

18 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaotic scenes in Nairobi as police clash with Gen Z demonstrators against the Finance Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) as police clashed with Gen Z demonstrators protesting...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri youths urge MPs to reject Finance Bill 2024

NYERI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Hundreds of youths in Nyeri took to the streets to demonstrate against punitive taxes proposed in the Finance Bill...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t come home if you vote yes for the Finance Bill, protesters tell Kisii MPs

KISII, Kenya, Jun 20 – As anti-Finance Bill protests rocked the country on Thursday, Kisii town was not left behind as hundreds of Gen-Zs...

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges MPs to pass Finance Bill to secure jobs for intern teachers, doctors

GARISSA, Kenya, Jun 20 – President William Ruto has urged Members of Parliament to pass the Finance Bill 2024 to secure jobs for intern...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURE STORY: Anti-Finance bill protests in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti-Finance Bill protests kicked off in various parts of the country as youths demonstrated against the punitive measures outlined....

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-Finance bill protestors in Kisumu engage police in running battles

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 20 – Anti- Finance Bill demonstrators in Kisumu engaged police in running battles as they lit bonfires on the road. The...

2 hours ago