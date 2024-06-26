Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

July 30, 2022 | Mike Sonko during a Kenya Kwanza Rally/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko urges President Ruto to drop Finance Bill following Tuesday’s chaos

Sonko criticized President Ruto’s advisers, accusing them of providing poor guidance and disregarding other close allies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has urged President William Ruto to reconsider the controversial Finance Bill 2024 that has sparked widespread discontent culminating in Tuesday’s siege on Parliament.

Sonko urged President Ruto to return the bill to Parliament.

“If your heart is with Kenyans, as my good friend, I can only advise you to send the Finance Bill back to the sender (sic),” Sonko reiterated.

In a gesture to support the injured protesters, Sonko availed seven ambulances on Monday with twenty-one medical professionals to provide medica aid.

He noted that children of notable figures including Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri had joined the demonstrations, underscoring the movement’s broad support.

“My own son in Kwale County, and Mwangi Wa Iria’s son, among others, have joined the demos,” Sonko said.

Sonko criticized President Ruto’s advisers, accusing them of providing poor guidance and disregarding other close allies.

During an media appearance before Tuesday’s chaotic events at Parliament, Sonko had advised the government to listen to the people before tabling the Bill and to address the demolitions in Nairobi amicably.

He termed some contents of the Bill as ambiguous saying the provisions would not resonate with Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protest turned chaotic after the tax law sailed through in the National Assembly. Protestors stormed Parliament as they went on a rampage that saw several facilities vandalised within the precincts of Parliament.

The protestors set parts of the Parliament grounds ablaze. Protestors also set alight nearby City Hall, the administrative seat of Nairobi County Government.

In a national address following Tuesday’s chaos, President Ruto termed the events as treasonous promising a swift response to protect the State.

The protests resulted in at least ten deaths and dozens of injuries.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Listen to the People, Respect Demonstrations, Uhuru Tells Ruto

The Finance Bill 2024 that was passed by MPs on Tuesday has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among Kenya's youth, who feel disproportionately burdened by...

11 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Terms Tuesday’s Chaos Treasonous, Vows Tough Response

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance Bill, which seeks to...

14 hours ago

Top stories

VIDEO; Death, destruction as Finance Bill protests rock Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and other towns

About The Author Sharon Resian See author's posts

14 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Deploys Military Amid Violent Protests Over Finance Bill; Four Dead

The chaotic scenes unfolded as police struggled to disperse rioters who stormed Parliament.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

VIDEO; Violence at Kenyan Parliament leaves at least 5 protesters dead after Finance Bill was passed

About The Author Sharon Resian See author's posts

14 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto to Address Nation Amid Violent Finance Bill Protests That Left At Least 4 Dead

At least 5 people were killed and several others injured when protesters stormed Parliament moments after the Finance Bill was passed.

15 hours ago

Top stories

How Gen Z Literally #Occupied Parliament

At least four protesters were shot dead as police struggled to disperse rioters who had stormed Parliament following the passage of the controversial Finance...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protestors Set City Hall Ablaze Amid Anti-Finance Bill Chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Protestors have set City Hall, home to the Nairobi City County offices, ablaze amid escalating Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations across...

17 hours ago
Advertisement