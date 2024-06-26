Sonko urges President Ruto to drop Finance Bill following Tuesday’s chaos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has urged President William Ruto to reconsider the controversial Finance Bill 2024 that has sparked widespread discontent culminating in Tuesday’s siege on Parliament.

Sonko urged President Ruto to return the bill to Parliament.

“If your heart is with Kenyans, as my good friend, I can only advise you to send the Finance Bill back to the sender (sic),” Sonko reiterated.

In a gesture to support the injured protesters, Sonko availed seven ambulances on Monday with twenty-one medical professionals to provide medica aid.

He noted that children of notable figures including Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri had joined the demonstrations, underscoring the movement’s broad support.

“My own son in Kwale County, and Mwangi Wa Iria’s son, among others, have joined the demos,” Sonko said.

Sonko criticized President Ruto’s advisers, accusing them of providing poor guidance and disregarding other close allies.

During an media appearance before Tuesday’s chaotic events at Parliament, Sonko had advised the government to listen to the people before tabling the Bill and to address the demolitions in Nairobi amicably.

He termed some contents of the Bill as ambiguous saying the provisions would not resonate with Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday’s anti-Finance Bill protest turned chaotic after the tax law sailed through in the National Assembly. Protestors stormed Parliament as they went on a rampage that saw several facilities vandalised within the precincts of Parliament.

The protestors set parts of the Parliament grounds ablaze. Protestors also set alight nearby City Hall, the administrative seat of Nairobi County Government.

In a national address following Tuesday’s chaos, President Ruto termed the events as treasonous promising a swift response to protect the State.

The protests resulted in at least ten deaths and dozens of injuries.

About The Author