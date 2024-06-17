Sonko to fund 50 female cheerleaders for Kenya’s Under-17 squad in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has pledged to sponsor 50 lady cheerleaders to support the Kenyan Under-17 women’s football team in the Dominican Republic in October.
Sonko’s commitment follows the team’s historic qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The sponsorship aims to motivate the team to strive for victory and bring the World Cup home.
The former Governor expressed confidence in the team’s potential and called on everyone to encourage the players.
Sonko has been a steadfast supporter on national teams and has offered to cover expenses for Kenyan sports personalities in the past.
In 2018, he fulfilled a similar promise by awarding the Harambee Stars Sh3 million after their 3-0 victory over Ethiopia in a Group F qualifying match at the Moi Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi.