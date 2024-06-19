Sharp division as MPs debate Finance Bill 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Sharp division took center stage as Members of Parliament debated the Finance Bill 2024 ahead of the voting o Tuesday next week.

Lawmakers from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja took to the floor of the National Assembly to give their views on why the bill aimed at financing the budget should be approved or rejected.

Ruling coalition legislators pushed for the passage of the Finance Bill saying the punitive measures had been dropped while their Opposition counterparts pushed for rejection of the Bill saying it’s still punitive.

Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah rallied for the approval of the proposed taxes pointing out that the Eco levy tax will ensure growth of local manufacturing industries.

“What is so wrong with us protecting our manufacturing our manufacturing sector? To the young people mobilized send messages to MPs, this Finance Bill is about creating jobs for you,” Ichung’wah said.

The Kikuyu MP expressed that the Finance Bill seeks to address the loopholes in the taxing system which ensures the well-connected beat the tax systems by exploiting tax refunds.

“I know many of these members have been intimidated around the country being told “utatupata 2027”. I want to give the highest assurance, what the people of Kenya will judge you against is whether or not you were able to deliver on the promises and pledges you made to them on,” said Ichung’wah .

National Assembly Deputy Majority Party Leader MP Owen Baya warned that shooting down the proposals in the Finance Bill will interfere with the financing of budget which is set to benefit Kenyans.

“I am sure many other issues that Kenyans have raised but I want to look at the budget. Today, members of this House CDF will have more money than before because it was proposed in the budget and it is going to be financed in the Finance Bill,” Baya said.

In a quick rebuttal, National Assembly’s Minority Whip Junet Mohammed insisted that despite some punitive proposals in the bill having been dropped, the bill is still subjecting Kenyans to harsh economic situation.

“How many times are we going to change the process of taxation in this country? We are discussing economic growth, you want to tell me this kind of Bill will enhance economic growth in this country? Is that what we are telling Kenyans? ” posed the Suna East MP.

Leader of the minority in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi urged the Kenya Kwanza troops to withdraw the bill saying no amount of convincing will pave way for them to support the proposals in the Bill.

“What is so unique with this government that for two years in a row that the matter of Finance Bill is causing hullabaloo, it is commotion, it is causing pandemonium until young children are coming out of streets,” Wandayi said.

Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro said it was hypocritical to pass the budget 2024/2025 without factoring the financing mechanisms envisaged in the Finance Bill 2024.

“With the additional budget, with the additional needs then it means that there was need for us to expand our tax-base. So that we get that money that you need for development,” Osoro said.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau questioned how the proposals in the Finance Bill 2024 was aimed at cushioning Kenyans yet the bill tabled before the house was still punitive.

“This government in its manifesto, they said they are going to take care of the hustlers, the mama mboga but when I look at this proposals…none of them was addressing the well-being of those hustlers,” Makau noted.

The debate on the Bill that is in its second reading will continues Thursday before the lawmakers take a vote on Tuesday, next week.

