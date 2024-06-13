‘Shame and disgrace’ MPs hit out at Gachagua for boarding plane carrying own luggage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – The perceived simmering conflict between President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua over differing opinions on Kenya Kwanza Administration played out on the floor of the National Assembly.

The debate followed questions raised by Nyando Member of Parliament Jared Okello on Gachagua’s choice to take a commercial flight to Mombasa on Wednesday where he was seen towing his bag to the Kenya Airways aircraft.

“We have lately seen discordant voices especially emanating from the Presidency, the cabinet Secretaries and others along that chain. Whereas I would be least concerned about what a happens within Kenya Kwanza, when this matter has potential to create disunity within our country, I am very much concerned,” said Okelo.

The Nyando MP sought the Majority Leader to assure the country whether the dignity of the office of the Deputy President was at stake following the scenario witnessed.

“This House appropriates and budgets for travels of the Deputy President and at no given time do we envisage that he takes a commercial flight. But if he does so it is incumbent upon this House to reduce his budget,” Okello stated.

Gachagua’s disgrace

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed asserted that the house has the legal jurisdiction to question the incident that unfolded yesterday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) saying the scenario was a disdain to the office of the Deputy President.

“What’s struck me is the kind of bag he was carrying; the bag was not for the caliber of a Deputy President. The other thing that struck me in the episode was what was the content of the bag given that the security detail was not allowed to hold it,” he said.

The Suna East MP insisted that the Deputy President should be held accountable for his action adding that he is free to resign from office instead of engaging in a disrespectful manner to the extent of demeaning the office.

Mohammed criticized the Deputy President urging him to resolve his grievances in the right government channels instead of playing out episodes which have degraded the office of the Deputy President.

“If this trend continues, the constitution a state officer might bring honor and dignity to the offices he is holding,” he stated.

“You cannot demean the office you are holding and hope to attract respect and dignity. If you want to politic that’s fine but not to the extent to demean the office of the Deputy President,” Mohammed said.

Mombasa Woman Rep Zamzam Mohammed urged President Ruto and his Deputy to iron out their differences saying the move by the latter to travel to Mombasa for the pharmaceutical conference without security detail was a shame.

“We have a problem in our nation and the President and Deputy President should have a sit-down for these issues to come to an end…What we saw from the Deputy President yesterday where he had no security was unfortunate ,” Zamzam said.

Manyatta MP John Mukunji insisted that the Majority Leader should share details on the controversial move by the Deputy President for Gachagua to board commercial flight with no security detail.

“I was worried when I saw the DP carrying his own bag, if I was there, I would have towed it for him. I feel like this is an issue that the Majority Leader should tell this house why that was the case,” he said.

Gachagua’s aircraft request

On the floor of the house, Ichungwah asserted that the Office of Deputy President alongside other high-level state offices have been well resourced in the budget including travel budget.

“Gachagua’s office has enough budget for air transportation both fixed air wing, the helicopters or even to travel by the sea or even to travel by SGR or Coast Bus,”he said.

Ichungwah disclosed that Defence Cabinet Secretary had clarified that only the President and the First Lady Rachel Ruto have unfettered access to use military aircraft with the Deputy President entitled to only police aircraft.

“The police aircraft for the Deputy President is still under maintenance and the Defence CS will have finalized on the maintenance’s.Its operated by Kenya Airforce pilots so that we can assure the DP’s safety,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP revealed that the utilization of military aircrafts by state officers including the Deputy President and a section of cabinet secretaries had so far led to the expenditure of over Sh 500 Million for the last one year.

The move by Defence docket to deny the office of the Deputy President the military aircraft was a policy decision after Gachagua’s office refused to contribute to the expenses of maintaining the aircrafts.

“KDF has written to the office of the DP and various offices requesting them to bear the burden of the wear and tear but his office wrote back declining to share the cost of the wear and tear of the aircrafts,” Ichungwah said.

Nothing unusual

The Majority Leader pointed out it was nothing ‘unusual’ for the Deputy President to use commercial flight saying his boss often use the national carriage.

Ichungwah assured that the Deputy President had his full security details including 14 officers who include security and press service detail.

“Its not unusual for the DP to travel by our national carriage, Kenya Airways, I have witnessed our President when he was a Deputy use Kenya Airways, infact last week he used it when he travelled to South Korea, he just didn’t post it,” he said.

The Kikuyu MP insisted that top level state officials ought to embrace the austerity measures which include minimizing the expenditure on travel budgets among other operations due to harsh economic times.

“The Deputy President was very safe and the President said that state officials out to embrace austerity measures as the presidency had cut their budget. I want to urge the President and Prime Cabinet Secretary to bear in mind we are in a tough situation,” said Ichungwah.

