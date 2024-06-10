Connect with us

(200106) -- BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2020 (Xinhua) -- The first freight train of the Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) arrives at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Kenya, on Dec. 17, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)

NATIONAL NEWS

SGR Passenger Traffic Down 11pc On High Charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The number of Kenyans using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) fell by 11.01 percent to 531,673 in the three months to March this year compared to a similar period last year, coming on the back of increased SGR charges.

Data from the Kenyan National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that between January and March 2023, 597,506 individuals commuted through the SGR.

The drop came a few months after Kenya Railways (KR) revised its upward SGR charges.

From January this year, SGR users began coughing up an extra Sh500 and Sh1,500 for economy and first-class seats between Nairobi and Mombasa.

Whereas the cost of one economy class seat rose to Sh1,500, the cost of a the cost of a first-class seat jumped to Sh4,500.

Then, KR attributed the hike to the rising cost of fuel, which had reached record levels.

The hike, on the other hand, helped grow SGR revenue to Sh880.9 million from Sh660.15 million in the review period.

