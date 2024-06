0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – A search an rescue is currently underway for five people believed to have been trapped after a four-storey building in Mathare collapsed.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the collapsed building was under demolition when the incident occured.

“Five people are suspected to be trapped beneath the rubble. Our team is on the scene, actively assisting in search and rescue operations,” KRC stated.

The organization is currently aiding in search and rescue efforts.

