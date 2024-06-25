Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Several demonstrators shot as many storm Parliament following Finance Bill approval

Published

NAIROBI, June 25 – Several demonstrators were shot after many stormed Parliament following the approval of the Finance Bill 2024.

The fate of those shot remained unknown, but out Reporters said they saw several of them writing in pain on the ground bleeding.

“People have been shot, it is very bad,” one protester yelled, running away from a thick cloud of teargas.

A section of Parliament was also set ablaze as was a truck parked just outside the fence.

“We have never seen this before, God save Kenya,” an elderly man said running and screaming.

About The Author

CAPITAL REPORTER

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Win for President Ruto as Finance Bill sails through National Assembly amid protests

During the session, 106 legislators voted to reject it and it now awaits presidential assent.

50 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nakuru woman turns up for anti-Finance Bill protests with her two kids

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – A Nakuru woman has shown up in the streets with her children in solidarity with the demonstrators largely led...

1 hour ago

CITY HALL

City Hall to complete Kihumbuini Stadium construction in 18 months

City Hall to complete Kihumbuini Stadium construction in 18 months

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio Senators condemn excessive police force during anti-Finance Bill demos, demand release of those arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Azimio La Umoja, has condemned the excessive use of police force against the Finance Bill 2024, insisting it’s against...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu anti-Finance Bill protestors carry coffins through the streets castigating President Ruto

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 25 – Hundreds of protesters in Kisumu walked through the streets carrying mock coffins castigating President William Ruto’s regime. The coffin...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Obama’s sister, Auma, among thousands tear-gassed by police in Nairobi during anti-Finance Bill protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Auma Obama, sister of former US President Barack Obama, was among demonstrators tear-gassed by police during widespread protests in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom says it doesn’t share customer data with govt agencies keen on rooting out dissent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Mobile Service provider Safaricom has refuted claims that it is working with the government to crack down on dissenting...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 convicts guilty of 2013 murder of former MP Juja George Thuo jailed for 15 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Six convicts found guilty of the 2013 murder of former Juja Member of Parliament George Thuo have been jailed...

3 hours ago
Advertisement