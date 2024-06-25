Several demonstrators shot as many storm Parliament following Finance Bill approval

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, June 25 – Several demonstrators were shot after many stormed Parliament following the approval of the Finance Bill 2024.

The fate of those shot remained unknown, but out Reporters said they saw several of them writing in pain on the ground bleeding.

“People have been shot, it is very bad,” one protester yelled, running away from a thick cloud of teargas.

A section of Parliament was also set ablaze as was a truck parked just outside the fence.

“We have never seen this before, God save Kenya,” an elderly man said running and screaming.

About The Author