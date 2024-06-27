Security heightened around Parliament, Supreme Court ahead of Planned Protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – A contingent of heavily armed security agents have been deployed around Parliament buildings and its environs ahead of Thursday’s planned protests by demonstrators who have threatened to march to State House.

A spot check by Capital FM News revealed multi-agency teams, including plain-clothes security agents, manning all the roads leading to Parliament. Unauthorized vehicles or persons are being denied access to the area.

Water cannons and armored vehicles were also seen parked in front of both the National Assembly and the Senate, which was breached on Tuesday by protestors following deadly clashes that left 20 people dead.

A similar deployment was observed in the Supreme Court area, which suffered significant damage due to massive vandalism by protestors and City Hall.

Water cannons were stationed alongside police vehicles, with security agents on high alert.

In the KenCom area, which is part of the routes leading to the Supreme Court and Parliament, anti-riot police ordered all vehicles, including Public Service Vehicles (PSVs), to clear the area.

In the Central Business District, anti-riot police are strategically stationed in trucks and patrol vehicles at key junctions. Business activity is minimal, with most shops closed and little traffic in town.

Police have also mounted security checks on all roads leading to State House following reports of a planned demonstration targeting the seat of power.

A spot check by Capital FM on Thursday morning shows restricted access for vehicles into Arboretum Drive, State House Road, and Dennis Pritt Road, with anti-riot police turning away motorists, boda bodas, and pedestrians.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last night, a meeting of more than 100,000 participants was held on X-spaces, focusing on the state of the country’s economy and governance.

Security measures have also been enhanced in other major towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Migori, and Nyeri, among others.

While President Ruto told the nation on Wednesday evening that he had “conceded” to their demands and declined to assent to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, a section of Kenyans has termed the move “too little too late,” arguing that it came at a huge cost with the loss of lives.

About The Author