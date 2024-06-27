Security Tightened Around Parliament Ahead of Planned Protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Heavily armed security agents have been deployed around Parliament and its environs ahead of Thursday’s planned protests, with demonstrators threatening to march to State House.

Capital News observations revealed multi-agency teams, including plain-clothes security agents, manning all roads leading to Parliament. Unauthorized access is being denied.

Water cannons and armored vehicles were parked in front of both the National Assembly and Senate, breached on Tuesday by protestors in clashes that killed 20.

Similar deployments were noted in the Supreme Court area, heavily vandalized by protestors, with water cannons stationed alongside police vehicles and agents on high alert.

In the KenCom area, anti-riot police ordered all vehicles, including PSVs, to clear routes to the Supreme Court and Parliament.

Downtown, anti-riot police are strategically stationed in trucks and patrol vehicles at key junctions. Most shops are closed, and traffic is light.

Police have tightened security on roads leading to State House amid reports of a planned demonstration targeting the seat of power.

Capital FM’s spot check shows restricted access into Arboretum Drive, State House Road, and Dennis Pritt Road, with anti-riot police turning away motorists, boda bodas, and pedestrians.

Last night, over 100,000 participants met on X-Spaces, discussing the country’s economy and governance.

Enhanced security measures are also in place in major towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Migori, and Nyeri.

President Ruto’s announcement that he “conceded” to demands and declined to assent to the Finance Bill 2024 was criticized as “too little too late” by some Kenyans, citing the loss of lives.

