Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Security beefed up around Parliament as planned demonstrations declared illegal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Security has been enhanced around Parliament as Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei outlawed the planned demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.

Bungei dismissed any plans to hold protests even as the organisers said they had informed the police of their plans as required and are ready for the march.

According to the police boss, nobody applied for a gathering or picketing permit as expected.

He stated that the station instead received a ‘faulty’ document dated June last year, which doesn’t meet the protest permission threshold.

“We will not allow them anywhere near there. Let them stay away,” he said.

He added they have mobilized officers to ensure that any gathering is dispersed instantly in the CBD.

The ‘Occupy Parliament’ protest has been organized by Kenyans who have been mobilizing on various social media platforms under the hashtag ‘Reject Finance Bill’ to rally up numbers to pressure MPs to shoot down contentious provisions in the Bill.

“We are showing up tomorrow at #OccupyParliament no matter what. It’s also important to note that there is no leader for #RejectFinancialBill2024; it’s a movement of the people against over-taxation. Nobody, not even Zakayo, can cancel #TokeaTuesday!” read an X message from Boniface Mwangi, one of the organizers.

The Finance and Planning Committee is expected to table their report on the Bill Tuesday for debate by MPs, after which a vote is expected to be taken on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Raila delivers Ruto’s condolences at Malawi VP memorial

VP Chilima died on June 10, along with nine others, in a Malawi military aircraft crash while en route to the northern city of...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK vows to fight ‘free rein’ by police officers in courts

The Society Saturday protested an 'untenable contempt' by the security agents which they say poses a threat to the lives of Judicial officers and...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK to petition NCAJ for autonomous Judiciary Police Unit

LSK President Faith Odhiambo said that the organization will urgently review the "free-reign" exercised by police within courts to prevent the repeat of a...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Esther Kimani bags £50,000 for inventing crop pest detection device

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Esther Kimani, a Kenyan, has been named the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s...

3 days ago

County News

Comedian Fred Omondi dies in a motorbike accident on Kangundo Road

Police said Fred, formerly a member of the Churchill Show, died on the spot after a motorcycle he was on collided with a bus...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We’re committed to efficient management of labour mobility: Njogu

PS Njogu said that the government is working towards creating policies that facilitate the smooth and safe movement of the Kenyan workforce abroad.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omenda in Rwanda as EAC security agencies hold joint drills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General John Omenda on Friday graced the official launch of the 13th East...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale preaches Ruto-backed unity message in Kikuyu

Several leaders voiced their opposition to the proposed "one-man, one-shilling" agenda, advocating instead for alternative formulas that ensure equitable distribution of resources across the...

3 days ago