Search Intensified for Missing Aircraft Carrying Malawi’s Vice-President

June 11 – An intensive search and rescue operation continued Tuesday for an aircraft carrying Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others, which went missing on Monday morning.

The Malawi Defence Force aircraft “went off the radar” shortly after departing from the capital, Lilongwe, according to a statement from the president’s office. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport in the northern part of the country just after 10:00 local time (09:00 BST).

President Lazarus Chakwera ordered the search and rescue mission after aviation officials were unable to establish contact with the plane. Following the incident, President Chakwera canceled his planned flight to the Bahamas, which was scheduled for Monday evening.

“The public will be updated on any developments as facts are established,” the president’s office said.

General Valentino Phiri informed President Chakwera that the cause of the aircraft’s disappearance remains unknown. Malawi’s Information Minister, Moses Kunkuyu, told the BBC that the search efforts are “intensive.”

Vice-President Chilima was en route to represent the government at the funeral of former cabinet minister Ralph Kasambara, who passed away three days ago.

“The airport he was to land at, which is in the northern part of Mzuzu, was the closest to where the funeral was taking place,” Kunkuyu explained.

In 2022, Dr. Chilima was arrested and charged with allegations of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. Last month, the court dropped the charges without providing reasons for the decision.

Who is Saulos Chilima?

Prior to his political career, Dr. Chilima held key leadership roles in multinational companies like Unilever and Coca Cola.

He is 51 years old.

He is married with two children.

Dr. Chilima is described on the government’s website as a “performer,” “workaholic,” and “an achiever.”

He holds a PhD degree in Knowledge Management.

