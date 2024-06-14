Sakaja unveils 548-bed Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital in Korogocho

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially opened the Mama Margaret Uhuru Hospital (MMUH) in Korogocho.

The 548-bed capacity hospital, recently transferred from the National Government to the Nairobi City County Government, is one of the largest healthcare facilities in the county.

Speaking to locals during the unveiling, Governor Sakaja emphasized that the hospital will cater to both Korogocho residents and the wider city population.

He assured the community of continued high-quality services, dismissing concerns that the transfer might negatively affect the hospital’s performance.

Health CEC Susan Silantoi echoed the Governor’s sentiments, stating that this move aims to enhance healthcare services across Nairobi.

Health Facility Chief Officer Geofrey Mosiria confirmed that the facility is fully furnished with the necessary equipment.

About The Author