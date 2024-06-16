Sakaja roots for unity as he gifts Nairobi Muslims 500 goats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reaffirmed his call for unity, commending Muslims in Nairobi for embracing coexistence.

Sakaja made the call will donating 500 goats to the Muslim community ahead on Monday’s Eid Al Adha celebrations.

Speaking at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park on Sunday, Governor Sakaja reiterated his commitment to effective service delivery. Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/Vayfma8zCr— Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) June 16, 2024

“Tomorrow marks an important celebration which is about sacrifice, God’s providence and sharing,” Sakaja said referring to Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. Kindiki declares Eid-Al-Adha holiday on Monday

He also urged leaders in Nairobi to focus on fulfilling the promises made to their constituents and to shun divisive tribal politics.

In the spirit of Eid, the Governor encouraged everyone to remember the less fortunate.

He invited the public to enjoy the beautiful scenery at the newly reopened Uhuru Park, noting that the revamped park offers an opportunity for all Nairobians to celebrate their traditions.

About The Author