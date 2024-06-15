Sakaja hails bronchoscopy milestone by Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 — Nairobi’s Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has conducted its first bronchoscopy procedure which allows for medical examination of lungs and bronchi, the tubes connecting lungs to the windpipe.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja hailed the milestone as significant, saying the facility run by City Hall will now offer the procedure to city residents.

He reiterated his commitment to enhancing healthcare services, saying his administration is working to upgrade all health facilities in Nairobi to provide better services.

“This advancement underscores the county’s commitment to improving healthcare access and quality for its residents,” City Hall said.

Bronchoscopy allows doctors to treat various lung conditions.

During the bronchoscopy procedure, a bronchoscope is inserted through the patient’s nose or mouth, down the throat, and into the lungs.

The procedure serves multiple purposes including diagnosis on lung diseases, infections, tumors, or inflammation.

It also facilitates the collection of mucus or tissue samples for laboratory testing.

Removing blockages or foreign objects from the airways.

Through bronchoscopy, doctors can treat lung conditions such as bleeding or narrowed airways.

Doctors generally perform the procedure under local anesthesia with sedation or general anesthesia, depending on the patient’s condition and the procedure’s complexity.

