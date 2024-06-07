Connect with us

Sakaja confident to win Nairobi chairmanship as he meets UDA Elections Board

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has expressed confidence in winning Monday’s contest for the chairmanship of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Nairobi emphasising his commitment to unity.

Sakaja spoke on Thursday when the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) met candidates for the election initially slated for Friday.

He reaffirmed his confidence in winning the UDA County Chairmanship banking on some 240 delegates slots his campaign secured constituency-based polls out of 340.

“We’re ready for this. Victory is certain,” he said on Thursday night, affirming his commitment to Siasa Safi, Swahili for clean politics.

Sakaja, up against a camp backed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, voiced confidence even as his main competitor, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, cast doubt over preparations for the election.

Gakuya vows to lead UDA defections if he loses Nairobi UDA Chairperson seat

Gakuya, the presumed candidate for Gachagua’s camp, had vowed to lead defections from the ruling outfit if he lost the contest.

The lawmaker later told Capital News he is “capable” wrestling City Hall from Governor Sakaja.

Seen as an underdog in the race for Nairobi UDA Chairpermanship over his inclination to a faction loyal to Gachagua, who is facing a revolt in UDA over “tribal politics”, Gakuya said he will clinch the seat.

The lawmaker claimed he had solid support in twelve out of seventeen constituencies making up Nairobi’s delegates and that President William Ruto, the Party Leader, was aware.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the feeling of the Head of State because am sure he is aware what’s the position of Nairobi. We have captured 12 constituencies out of the 17. We are calling ourselves victors of the race even before we cast the vote,” he told Capital News on Wednesday.

