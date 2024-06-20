Sakaja breaks ground for Sh277mn Kihumbuini Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has launched the construction of the Kihumbuini Stadium, a project valued at Sh277 million.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Sakaja emphasized that the stadium will be built to international standards to enhance soccer in Nairobi.

“This stadium will create numerous opportunities. The county will generate revenue, and local residents will have the chance to start businesses around the busy stadium once it is completed,” Sakaja stated.

The Governor also highlighted that Nairobi County currently earns over Sh1 million monthly from Dandora Stadium which hosts the Kenyan soccer league.

Accompanied by the project’s contractor, Sakaja assured residents of his commitment to delivering the project.

Furthermore, he mentioned plans to construct additional stadiums across the county, with some already under construction and others scheduled for the next financial year.

These stadiums include Umoja Tena Complex, Jericho, Ziwani, Woodley, Highrise, Kawangware BP, and Joe Kadenge.

