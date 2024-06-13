Sakaja breaches Sh12.1bn revenue record set by Kidero City Hall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has smashed City Hall’s all-time revenue record of Sh12.1 billion set under the county’s inaugural Governor Evans Kedero.

City Hall projections on Thursday indicated the Sakaja administration could hit Sh13 billion by the end of the financial year 2023/24 having realised Sh12,123,748,822 against the Sh12,123,144,225 record under Kidero.

Nairobi Revenue Office surpassed the record at 12.30pm on Wednesday when revenues sailed past the Kidero-era milestone.

“This marks a landmark as City Hall has collected the highest revenue since the advent of devolution in Kenya,” Nairobi County said in a comment.

City Hall noted the record was particularly encouraging given flood-induced business shutdowns witnessed at the height of El Nino rains.

Governor Sakaja’s administration had set a target of Sh19.9 billion for the financial year.

City Hall partly attributed the increased revenues to reforms instituted by Sakaja key among them the implementation of a Unified Business Permit (UBP) introduced to streamline revenue mobilisation and cut on pilferage.

