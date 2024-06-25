Safaricom says slow internet speeds due to undersea cable outage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Safaricom now says the slow internet speeds being experienced are due to outage of two of its undersea cables.

In a statement, the mobile service provider indicated that these are the cables that deliver traffic in and out of the country.

It indicated that “we have activated redundancy measures to minimise service interruption and keep you connected as we await the full restoration of the cables.”

It pointed out that the services affected include M-Pesa Super App and Safaricom App.

It advised customers to use USSD *334# for M-Pesa services or the SIM tool kit

