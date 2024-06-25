Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom says slow internet speeds due to undersea cable outage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Safaricom now says the slow internet speeds being experienced are due to outage of two of its undersea cables.

In a statement, the mobile service provider indicated that these are the cables that deliver traffic in and out of the country.

It indicated that “we have activated redundancy measures to minimise service interruption and keep you connected as we await the full restoration of the cables.”

It pointed out that the services affected include M-Pesa Super App and Safaricom App.

It advised customers to use USSD *334# for M-Pesa services or the SIM tool kit

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Protestors Set City Hall Ablaze Amid Anti-Finance Bill Chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 25 – Protestors have set City Hall, home to the Nairobi City County offices, ablaze amid escalating Anti-Finance Bill demonstrations across...

30 mins ago

Kenya

EU Approves $21.43mn Assistance Package For Kenyan Army

NAIROBI, June 25 (Xinhua) — The European Union (EU) announced Monday that it has approved its first-ever assistance measure under the European Peace Facility,...

2 hours ago

Top stories

BREAKING: At least 4 protesters shot dead outside Kenyan Parliament

Several people were shot by police after storming Parliament on June 25, 2024 when MPs passed the controverial Finance Bill.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s tax proposals that have triggered protests

The government has dropped some of the contentious proposals, but it has done little to assuage public anger.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome concerned over abduction of bloggers

Koome insisted that all arrested individuals must be presented before a court of law promptly.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Section of Kenyan Parliament on fire as protesters shot

Witnesses reported seeing four bodies of protesters lying in a pool of blood outside Parliament.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Several demonstrators shot as many storm Parliament following Finance Bill approval

A section of Parliament was also set ablaze as was a truck parked just outside the fence.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Win for President Ruto as Finance Bill sails through National Assembly amid protests

During the session, 106 legislators voted to reject it and it now awaits presidential assent.

4 hours ago
Advertisement