Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Safaricom says it doesn’t share customer data with govt agencies keen on rooting out dissent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Mobile Service provider Safaricom has refuted claims that it is working with the government to crack down on dissenting voices.

The telco stated that it respects the privacy of its customers following growing concerns from some online quotas that the Telco has been sharing its customer’s data in the wake of the anti-finance bill protests currently happening across the country.

In a statement, Safaricom maintained that it has not shared any customer information with government agencies adding that any such directive can only be issued through a court order.

“On the current issue in discussion, we confirm that we have not received any court order requiring us to share customer information with any government agency,” read the statement in part.

”We respect our customers’ privacy and adhere strictly to the country’s data protection laws. As such we do not share any customer data unless explicitly required of us via a court order,” it added.

A section of online users have cast aspersions that Safaricom is aiding the state in a bid to crack down on individuals perceived to be the faces of the Gen -z demonstrations against the 2024/2025 Finance Bill.

Several anti-finance bill sympathizers majorly drawn from the X platform have been abducted by people believed to be police officers.

PHIDEL KIZITO

