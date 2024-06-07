Sabina Chege urges President Ruto, Gachagua to resolve their differences

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 7 – Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege has called on President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua to resolve their differences to prevent a reenactment of the fall out that was experienced between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy then.

Speaking during an interview on KTN News, Sabina asserted that a fallout between the President and his deputy will be detrimental for the country.

She stated that it will further hinder the delivery of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto thus locking out Kenyans from service delivery.

”In hope that they work together for the sake of the country. Let them not show the public that things are jot okay, it is too early,” she said.

A rift is seemingly developing between the head of state and his deputy with the latter rallying his Mount Kenya backyard to support then one man-one shilling-one vote, a factor president William Ruto is reported to be against.

Gachagua had recently at a function in Mount Kenya asserted that “he sees darkness” ahead, debunking any doubts on the rifts with the head of state.

He has however faced a backlash from a section of Mt Kenya leaders who described his unity push as tribal.

Earlier, the deputy president in a public rally sought forgiveness from retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, a man he fiercely opposed in the run up to the 2022 polls.

“My people from the Mountain, our Unity is our strength. If we allow our votes to be divided, we shall only see the leadership of this country on Viusasa! Let us love each other, never take a knife to stab your own brother,” he said.

