President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua at an Akorino church conference in Nakuru on June 9, 2024. /x.

County News

Ruto Warns Against Tribal Politics: Asserts Kenya is a Beacon of Hope in the Region

He urged leaders to abandon ethnic politics that could exacerbate national tensions and instead set a positive example for other nations in the region.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – President William Ruto has reiterated that Kenya is a beacon of hope for the region and emphasized that the nation cannot afford to indulge in retrogressive tribal politics.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual Akorino Prayer Conference at Nakuru Boys’ High School on Sunday, President Ruto assured the faithful that his administration is committed to uniting the country.

He urged leaders to abandon ethnic politics that could exacerbate national tensions and instead set a positive example for other nations in the region.

“We are blessed as a nation, and the time for ethnic politics is over. Countries like Sudan, DRC, and Haiti are looking up to us,” said Ruto.

The President emphasized the need for unity in advancing the nation’s development agenda and urged elected leaders to avoid tribal politics and treat one another with respect.

“I want to tell our young leaders that our unity is our strength! As a country, we need to move forward united. I intend to keep my promise on mentoring our young leaders so that they can become better because that is the surest way for us to have a greater nation tomorrow. Let us respect each other as leaders and work together for our country,” he urged.

President Ruto’s plea echoes his Madaraka Day speech on June 1, 2024, where he committed to fostering unity and development in the country.

“There is no room for tribal politics in my government. I assure Kenyans that we will never go back to the politics of ethnicity and personalities. I have been in politics for a long time and understand the dangers of divisive politics based on ethnicity. I urge you to avoid the slippery road of dividing Kenyans based on tribalism,” he said during the Madaraka Day celebrations held at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County.

Ruto assured that his government will continue to mentor young leaders in politics for the betterment of the nation’s future, stressing that unity and respect among leaders are essential for national progress.

