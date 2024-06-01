Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto leads Madaraka Day celebrations in Masinde Muliro Stadium Kanduyi, Bungoma County, on Saturday/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows unrelenting war on graft, wastage in public sector

Ruto said he will not tolerate any individual who misuses resources meant for the public.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President William Ruto has vowed to wage an unrelenting war on graft and wastage, asserting his government’s commitment to national development.

Speaking Saturday, when he presided over the 61st anniversary to mark the country’s attainment of internal self-rule, Madaraka Day, Ruto said he will not tolerate any individual who misuses resources meant for the public.

Further, Ruto expressed his administration’s commitment to uniting every Kenyan and shun divisive politics to safeguard the country’s future.

“I want to assure you [Kenyans] that we will work hard to make sure that our politics is focused on agenda of developing Kenya,” Ruto declared when he led the celebration at Masinde Muliro stadium.

“We are going to make sure that we deal with the challenge of corruption, wasteful spending and unnecessary use of public resources.”

Ruto’s pronouncements come in response to widespread concerns among Kenyans about rising cases of graft and resource misuse by public officials.

Promoting equity

He maintained that his administration is dedicated to serving all Kenyans equitably, without discrimination.

Further, he emphasized the need for collaboration across all sectors to transform the country.

“I promise not to let you down; this administration will not let you down,” Ruto assured.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His remarks coincide with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s (EACC) introduction of a model procedure to combat corruption and bribery.

According to the EACC, the guidelines aim to prevent corruption and bribery in public and private entities, in line with the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016, and the Anti-Bribery Regulations, 2022.

“These procedures are developed pursuant to section 9(1) of the Anti-Bribery Act, which provides that public and private entities shall implement procedures appropriate to their size, scale, and nature of operations to prevent bribery and corruption,” the EACC stated on May 13.

The procedures, which set accepted standards for preventing bribery and corruption, will serve as a practical tool for both public and private entities as required under the Anti-Bribery Act.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Ruto commissions 18,000 agripreneurs to support food security ambition

NAIROBI Kenya, Jun 1 — President William Ruto has commissioned 18,000 agripreneurs tasked to mobilise farmers to support the government’s food security ambition. Speaking...

7 mins ago

crime

Foreigner among 5 arrested in overseas jobs scam

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified a foreigner named Nick Van Opstal among those arrested.

28 mins ago

FOOD SECURITY

Kenya developing farmers, agriprenuers database in push for food security

The Kenya Integrated Agriculture Information System with 6.4 million farmers already registered will enhance the coordination of agricultural production and streamline service delivery across...

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto opens western region Immigration Office in Bungoma

Residents of the counties of Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia with a combined of population of around six million people are expected to...

4 hours ago

Featured

Kenya’s civil service is ageing, but adjustments aren’t being made

The problem hasn’t been solved by the fact that Kenya changed the retirement age from 55 to 60 years in 2009.

9 hours ago

Featured

Kenya: the shameful truth about British colonial abuse and how it was covered up

As militant nationalism, including the Mau Mau rebellion, grew against the colonial state, a state of emergency was declared in 1952. It introduced a...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies defunding Kenyatta, lists tax-exempted benefits

Mwaura stated that Kenyatta receives a monthly pension of Sh1.6 million, and tax-exempted monthly allowances totaling Sh 1 million, which include entertainment, house, fuel,...

23 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Ruto receives Haiti pre-deployment brief, says confident police will deliver

The 1,000-strong police units, drawn from the paramilitary General Service Unit Recce Squad and the Administration Police Rapid Deployment Force and Special Operations Group,...

1 day ago