Ruto vows unrelenting war on graft, wastage in public sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President William Ruto has vowed to wage an unrelenting war on graft and wastage, asserting his government’s commitment to national development.

Speaking Saturday, when he presided over the 61st anniversary to mark the country’s attainment of internal self-rule, Madaraka Day, Ruto said he will not tolerate any individual who misuses resources meant for the public.

Further, Ruto expressed his administration’s commitment to uniting every Kenyan and shun divisive politics to safeguard the country’s future.

“I want to assure you [Kenyans] that we will work hard to make sure that our politics is focused on agenda of developing Kenya,” Ruto declared when he led the celebration at Masinde Muliro stadium.

“We are going to make sure that we deal with the challenge of corruption, wasteful spending and unnecessary use of public resources.”

Ruto’s pronouncements come in response to widespread concerns among Kenyans about rising cases of graft and resource misuse by public officials.

Promoting equity

He maintained that his administration is dedicated to serving all Kenyans equitably, without discrimination.

Further, he emphasized the need for collaboration across all sectors to transform the country.

“I promise not to let you down; this administration will not let you down,” Ruto assured.

His remarks coincide with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s (EACC) introduction of a model procedure to combat corruption and bribery.

According to the EACC, the guidelines aim to prevent corruption and bribery in public and private entities, in line with the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016, and the Anti-Bribery Regulations, 2022.

“These procedures are developed pursuant to section 9(1) of the Anti-Bribery Act, which provides that public and private entities shall implement procedures appropriate to their size, scale, and nature of operations to prevent bribery and corruption,” the EACC stated on May 13.

The procedures, which set accepted standards for preventing bribery and corruption, will serve as a practical tool for both public and private entities as required under the Anti-Bribery Act.

