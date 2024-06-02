Connect with us

President William Ruto disembarks from Kenya's presidential jet/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises 10,000 overseas jobs as he heads to Seoul

The Head of State, who returned from a State Visit to the United States on May 26, promised to secure investments and opportunities, including 10,000 overseas jobs for Kenyans.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 — President William Ruto is set to jet out of the country on Sunday evening for an official working tour in Seoul, South Korea.

Ruto disclosed his planned trip during a church service in Kimilili, Bungoma County.

Aware of the public criticism of his foreign trips, Ruto pleaded for tolerance saying he is keen to deliver on his mandate.

“You will forgive but you gave me the job and I must deliver the job, in the evening I will be travelling to Korea for another working trip,” he stated.

Ruto promised multibillion deals including Sh25 billion for water pan projects and a Sh40 billion pact with the Korean government to fund and support youths in the creative economy.

 “I will travelling to Korea to get Sh 40 billion that will help support our youths in the creative economy. Last year I agreed with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol that his government will give us Sh25 billion for water pans projects considering that many parts our country do not have enough water,” he said.

Ruto said the projects will help spur growth in the agricultural sector by enhancing irrigation and the creative economy industry.

He appealed to leaders to focus on national development and shun divisions on ethnic grounds.

“Let us focus our energy and attention on the transformation of Kenya, not in the division of our country. I want to request and urge all leaders to go that direction,” he said.

