Ruto, in a meeting with the leadership of the African Independent Pentecostal Church Africa on Saturday, highlighted key strategies designed to create job opportunities and boost incomes for the nation's youth

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto outlines initiatives to tackle youth unemployment amid Gen Z chaos

The proposed interventions are part of broader strategies to address youths concerns following a youth led anti finance bill protests across the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — President William Ruto has outlined government initiatives aimed at tackling youth unemployment and fostering economic growth across Kenya amid youth-led protests.

The proposed interventions are part of broader strategies to address youths concerns following a youth led anti finance bill protests across the country.

Ruto, in a meeting with the leadership of the African Independent Pentecostal Church Africa on Saturday, highlighted key strategies designed to create job opportunities and boost incomes for the nation’s youth.

“The government has deliberate programmes and policies to create job and income opportunities for our young people,” State House said in a statement.

“These include the Affordable Housing Programme, digital jobs, labour migration and industrialization through county aggregation and industrial parks and special economic zones.”

These initiatives encompass the Affordable Housing Programme, digital jobs, labor migration, and industrialization through county aggregation and industrial parks and special economic zones.

The meeting is a culmination of similar engagements with the clergy in as part of building momentum towards national multi sectoral efforts on national issues.

He had on Thursday met with the leadership of the Anglican Church. On Friday, he met with the Catholic bishops.

President Ruto announced his intention to meet with a range of sectoral leaders, including clerics on Wednesday, to discuss national issues following the recent anti-Finance Bill protests that resulted in the deaths of at least 24 youths and numerous injuries from gunshots.

The Catholic Church has been particularly critical of Ruto’s administration, urging him to repeal the controversial Finance Bill.

