Ruto flips flops on airbase height restriction amid security concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — President William Ruto has changed tune on the height restrictions for buildings around Nairobi’s Moi Air Force Base amid mounting concerns over high-rise apartments that could act as enemy watchposts.

Ruto’s stance on Saturday came barely a month after he ordered the lifting of a 12-floor ceiling for buildings near Moi Air Base (MAB) in Eastleigh, a key military airfield in the capital.

“Let me also commit that in discussions with the county of Nairobi, we will make sure that this facility does not lose its premier position,” Ruto said, vowing to protect the airbase.

He stressed that both parties will ensure developers adhere to the existing height restriction around this sensitive security establishment.

Discussions on enforcing these restrictions will involve the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

“All buildings that have been built beyond the heights that are provided for in law, we will work with Nairobi city County to make sure that all the developers keep to the standards that we have agreed with the Kenya Air Force and the Kenya Defense Forces,” he added.

President Ruto inspects a guard of hour at Moi Air Base/PCS

Ruto’s comments signal a reversal of his earlier decree in May, which had given property developers in Eastleigh a greenlight to construct buildings beyond the height restrictions.

Observers have cited high-rise buildings as a security risk, denying MAB the operational cover.

About-turn

On May 6, Ruto had indicated that his administration would approve the construction of multi-storey buildings.

“I am the commander-in-chief. In Eastleigh previously, you could not build more than a 12-storey building, but I have now declared that you can build up to 25- or 30-storey buildings so that citizens can get accommodation and live in a harmonious neighborhood,” Ruto told residents during a visit to Kiamaiko, Mathare Sub-county.

His pronouncements generated mixed reactions, with some expressing concerns about potential threats to the security of the Airbase.

Preceding President Ruto’s comments, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had claimed in March that the government had resolved to lift restrictions on the construction of buildings and structures across the city.

“Before, there was a restriction on the heights of apartments, especially those close to the airport, from the Eastleigh Airbase, the reason being the need to evacuate the president in case of an emergency,” he noted.

Sakaja said traffic snarl-ups into Eastleigh would render the airbase inaccessible.

“I requested the president to remove the limit, and he agreed. We are going to go up to 25 floors with the houses we are building,” he said.

Governor Sakaja said at the time that plans for a zoning framework tailored to specific areas, allowing for taller buildings of up to 75 floors, were under review.

