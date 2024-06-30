Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto in a joint media interview at State House on June 30, 2024.

Top stories

Ruto Defends Govt response on protests, vows action on police excesses

On the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in Rongai who suffered eight bullets, Ruto acknowledged the gravity of the situation and pledged to reach out to the family.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya – President William Ruto has defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing following the deaths of more than 20 people during anti-Finance Bill protests, but pledged action on police excesses.

President Ruto told a media conference at State House, Nairobi that he runs a responsible government that operates within the law.

“Any life lost must concern everyone, including me. I will give the mother of the 12-year-old an explanation of what happened and ensure accountability,” he assured.

The President expressed regret over the deaths, calling them “unfortunate” and emphasizing that such incidents should not occur in a democratic society. He also revealed that property worth Sh2.4 billion was either destroyed or set ablaze during the protests.

On the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in Rongai who suffered eight bullets, Ruto acknowledged the gravity of the situation and pledged to reach out to the family.

President Ruto maintained that criminal elements exploited the protests to wreak havoc, including the destruction of Parliament and other critical government infrastructure.

“I have kept my promise that there would be no extrajudicial killings in Kenya,” he asserted, reaffirming his stance against unlawful actions by the state.

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing tension and scrutiny over the government’s handling of the protests and the subsequent loss of lives.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto open to dialogue with Gen Z on X Space

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – President William Ruto on Sunday expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Generation Z, who have been protesting against...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya to incur more debt after Finance Bill 2024 withdrawal – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – President William Ruto expressed regret that the government will be forced to borrow an additional Sh1 trillion in the...

40 mins ago

Kenya

I have no blood on my hands, Ruto says on police brutality during demos

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – President William Ruto on Sunday stated, “I have no blood on my hands,” addressing the excessive police brutality inflicted...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Youths March in Nairobi to Honor Victims of Anti-Budget Protests, Candlelight Vigil Held at Uhuru Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Dozens of youths waving Kenyan flags marched to Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi on Sunday in tribute to those killed...

2 hours ago

Top stories

DCI confirms arrest of ex-MP Alfred Keter; to be produced in court

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has confirmed the arrest of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter. DCI Director...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Nairobi to Host East Africa’s Premier Healthcare and Medical Laboratory Event in September

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Nairobi is set to host East Africa’s premier healthcare and medical laboratory event from September 4 to 6, 2024....

7 hours ago

Top stories

Former MP Alfred Keter Abducted By Police Outside Nairobi Church in Dramatic Scenes

Abducted, headed to an unknown destination, Keter tweeted moments later

8 hours ago

World

At least 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza during past day: health authorities

The latest casualties bring the total Palestinian death toll to 37,834, with 86,858 injuries reported since the outbreak of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October...

9 hours ago
Advertisement