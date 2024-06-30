Ruto Defends Govt response on protests, vows action on police excesses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya – President William Ruto has defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing following the deaths of more than 20 people during anti-Finance Bill protests, but pledged action on police excesses.

President Ruto told a media conference at State House, Nairobi that he runs a responsible government that operates within the law.

“Any life lost must concern everyone, including me. I will give the mother of the 12-year-old an explanation of what happened and ensure accountability,” he assured.

The President expressed regret over the deaths, calling them “unfortunate” and emphasizing that such incidents should not occur in a democratic society. He also revealed that property worth Sh2.4 billion was either destroyed or set ablaze during the protests.

On the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in Rongai who suffered eight bullets, Ruto acknowledged the gravity of the situation and pledged to reach out to the family.

President Ruto maintained that criminal elements exploited the protests to wreak havoc, including the destruction of Parliament and other critical government infrastructure.

“I have kept my promise that there would be no extrajudicial killings in Kenya,” he asserted, reaffirming his stance against unlawful actions by the state.

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing tension and scrutiny over the government’s handling of the protests and the subsequent loss of lives.

