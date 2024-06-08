Connect with us

Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the country’s military personnel and their families/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto commits to funding additional housing for KDF

Ruto stated that the government will also utilize the Housing Fund kitty to realize the desired housing upgrade for the KDF.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — President William Ruto has announced that the government will fund additional housing units for Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) personnel under the affordable housing scheme.

Speaking Saturday, when he presided over the 60th anniversary of the Kenya Air Force (KAF), Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the country’s military personnel and their families.

Ruto stated that the government will also utilize the Housing Fund kitty to realize the desired housing upgrade for the KDF.

“Let me also commit that the 10,000 housing units that will support the housing program for our Kenya Defense Forces is the first phase. We will continuously work with the housing fund and the government in general to make sure that our KDF personnel in all our formations have adequate and proper housing facilities,” he said.

Ruto’s pronouncement comes hot on the heels of the government rolling out an ambitious housing initiative for the military under a Private Public Partnership (PPP) scheme.

The first phase of the project will see the construction 952 housing units at the 3KR military camp in Nakuru county.

Speaking during the launch, on May 18, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said that providing quality housing to the country’s service members will play a critical role in boosting the morale of the KDF officers as they safeguard the country.

“Modern housing facilities ensure that our personnel can focus wholeheartedly on their duties, knowing that their families are well-cared for and residing in safe, comfortable environments,” CS Duale said when he led top-ranking officials including Chief of Defense Forces General Charles Kahariri, in the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

3,069 housing units

He said the government will construct 3,069 housing units across five regions where KDF personnel are stationed.

They include 952 units in Lanet, Gilgil (697), Nanyuki (788), Mariakani (152), and Nairobi (500).

Duale said 980 units are tailored as married quarters, recognizing the importance of accommodating military families in their planning.

Beyond housing, the Defense CS said the project underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing the entire KDF.

“We recognize that equipping our troops with the latest technology and resources is essential for national security and defense,” he said.

In addition to the housing developments, the government is equipping KDF with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure they are well-prepared to tackle contemporary threats and challenges, Duale said.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

