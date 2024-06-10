Residential building fire kills 4 in Central China – China Daily

ZHENGZHOU – A fire in a residential building left four people dead early Sunday morning in Zhengzhou City, Central China’s Henan province, local authorities said.
According to the city’s fire rescue department, firefighters arrived at the scene at 3:12 am, six minutes after they received the emergency call. The fire burned an area of about 90 square meters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
For more visit China Daily
For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 733 566 499 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com