Reprieve for Sonko as DPP drops terrorism charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has gotten a reprieve after a Nairobi Court allowed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop terror charges against him.

While appearing at the Kahawa Law Courts, Sonko had been charged with recruiting unknown persons to participate in terrorism.

It was alleged that Sonko together with Clifford Ouko and Benjamin Odhiambo had recruited unknow people to commit or participate in the commission of a terrorist act in contravention of the act.

It is alleged that he committed the offence in January 2021.

He was also charged with being in possession of property for commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 6 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

According to the charge sheet, Sonko had a military attire for the commission or facilitation of a terrorist act

