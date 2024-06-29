Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to police, the conflict arose after the Nuers allegedly caused a disturbance in Kalobeyei/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Refugee killed, several injured in clash at Kakuma refugee camp

The incident began when a group of Anyuak Congolese and Lotuko refugees attacked Nuer refugees living in the Kalobeyei village area.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — A refugee was killed on Saturday in the Kakuma refugee camp following a clash between two groups within the camp, which houses over 200,000 refugees.

The incident began when a group of Anyuak Congolese and Lotuko refugees attacked Nuer refugees living in the Kalobeyei village area.

According to police, the conflict arose after the Nuers allegedly caused a disturbance in Kalobeyei.

“At around 04:00 hrs today, June 29, Nuer refugees retaliated and killed one Anyuak refugee,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News.

During the initial incident on Friday, officers from Kakuma Police Station rushed to the scene, where they found that victims had already been escorted to Red Cross Hospital by good Samaritans.

All the victims were treated, with two referred to Clinic Seven for further care.

Tension remains high in the camp following the incident.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Reforms Working Group seeks IPOA probe on excesses during demos

The group noted it had documented 23 deaths, 34 enforced disappearances/abductions, and 271 injuries since the beginning of the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 500 DCI officers promoted to Sergeants and Corporals

Director of DCI Mohammed Amin who presided over the ceremony, reminded the officers that promotions come with added responsibilities and accountability.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EXPLAINER: How MPs Finance Committee will steer withdrawal of Finance Bill 2024

The Kimani Kuria-led committee which formulated the Finance Bill 2024 for close to a month will now retreat and consider the President's memorandum with...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt asked to retain Amboseli National Park

They said if transferred, the National Treasury will have a shortfall of revenue which will affect financing of other projects across the country.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Hanifa Adan clears funeral expenses, hospital bills of anti-Finance Bill protest victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – Human Rights activist Hanifa Adan has fulfilled her promise to cater for the funeral expenses of the families of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto signs Appropriations Bill subject to adjusted supplementary budget

The assent was subject to the adjusted supplementary budget to ensure expenditure on critical services.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto welcomes commitment of Catholic Church to engage in national dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — President William Ruto has welcomed the commitment by the Catholic Church to participate in a multi-sectoral engagement that seeks...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio threatens to move to ICC over alleged atrocities during anti-Finance Bill protests

Kalonzo stated that the alleged actions by the police during the protests call for immediate action from the ICC.

1 day ago
Advertisement