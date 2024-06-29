Refugee killed, several injured in clash at Kakuma refugee camp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 — A refugee was killed on Saturday in the Kakuma refugee camp following a clash between two groups within the camp, which houses over 200,000 refugees.

The incident began when a group of Anyuak Congolese and Lotuko refugees attacked Nuer refugees living in the Kalobeyei village area.

According to police, the conflict arose after the Nuers allegedly caused a disturbance in Kalobeyei.

“At around 04:00 hrs today, June 29, Nuer refugees retaliated and killed one Anyuak refugee,” stated a police report obtained by Capital News.

During the initial incident on Friday, officers from Kakuma Police Station rushed to the scene, where they found that victims had already been escorted to Red Cross Hospital by good Samaritans.

All the victims were treated, with two referred to Clinic Seven for further care.

Tension remains high in the camp following the incident.

