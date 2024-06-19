Ramaphosa Sworn-in for second term in ceremony attended by DP Gachagua, various leaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among hundreds of world leaders who converged in Pretoria, South Africa, to witness the affirmation of the country’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Deputy President represented President William Ruto at the swearing-in of President Ramaphosa, following his re-election for a second term.

The colourful ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria was attended by Heads of State and Government as well as former presidents. from Africa and beyond.

Mr Gachagua delivered a special congratulatory message of goodwill and best wishes from President Ruto to President Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa.

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is eying the chairmanship of the African Union Commission, attended the inauguration that was also witnessed by thousands of South Africans.

Mr Gachagua landed at the O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesberg shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Accompanied by Senators Lenku Seki of Kajiado and Karungo Thang’wa of Kiambu, Mr Gachagua was received by Kenya’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Jane Ndurumo.

He flew the national carrier Kenya Airways.

President Ramaphosa, the African National Congress (ANC), gave a wide ranging keynote address that centred on national unity.

Following the country’s general election held on May 29, 2024 to elect members of the National Assembly, President Ramaphosa was re-elected at the first sitting of the Assembly on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The party leader of the ruling African National Congress, (ANC) Ramaphosa garnered 283 votes against Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF), leader Julius Malema (44 votes) to emerge victorious and retain the presidency.

President Ramaphosa has been in office since February 15, 2018 when he took over from President Jacob Zuma.

