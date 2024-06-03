Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Ramaphosa-led ANC garnered 6.5 million votes (42.2 per cent) translating to 159 seats, down from 230 in 2019/ANC

Africa

Ramaphosa roots for ‘common ground’ as ANC seeks coalition partner after poll loss

Ramaphosa’s bitter rival — Jacob Zuma — emerged as the biggest beneficiary of ANC’s fall from a 30-year dominance after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), Zulu for spear of the nation, bagged fifty-eight seats having registered 2.4 million votes (14.58 per cent).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged parliamentary parties to build consensus after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority in Parliament following Wednesday’s national election.

The Ramaphosa-led ANC garnered 6.5 million votes (42.2 per cent) translating to 159 seats, down from 230 in 2019. The figure meant ANC had 42 seats short of the 201 threshold required to form government.

Officials results with a national voter turn out of 58.6 per cent put Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s main opposition, at 21.8 per cent having secured 3.5 million votes. The DA secured eighty-seven seats.

“South Africans expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, overcome their differences, and act together for the good of everyone,” Ramaphosa said following the official declaration of polls results by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Sunday evening.

He welcomed the poll outcome as a “victory for our democracy”.

MK Leader Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa’s bitter rival — Jacob Zuma — emerged as the biggest beneficiary of ANC’s fall from a 30-year dominance after the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), Zulu for spear of the nation, bagged fifty-eight seats having registered 2.4 million votes (14.58 per cent).

MK emerged on top in ANC’s traditional base of KwaZulu-Natal which is Zuma’s home region.

The Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) settled for the forth place having been aged from the third position in occupied. EFF bagged 39 seats having recorded 1.5 million votes (9.5 per cent).

With no clear majority to govern, ANC is set to convene an internal meeting on Tuesday to map up a strategy to make up for the 42 additional seats it required in the 400-seat National Assembly to form government.

EFF demands

EFF Leader Julius Malema.

Malema’s EFF Saturday signaled willingness to form a coalition with ANC welcoming the election outcome which it hailed for ending ANC’s absolute majority in Parliament.

He listed key time-bound demands including a constitutional amendment and land reforms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Malema further demanded the ANC offer House Speakership in addition to Cabinet slots.

“We will not determine who ANC picks just like they must not determine who we want on our side,” he told a news conference.

Malema ruled out a unity government involving more parties saying: “I am not Nelson Mandela”.

The coalition government will mark the first time ANC has missed the 50 per cent threshold since sweeping to power at the end of apartheid in 1994 under Nelson Mandela, the country’s first black leader.

ANC performance in the 2024 election marked its worst fall yet having declined from 62 per cent in 2014 to 57.5 per cent in 2019, a shift that cost it nineteen seats in the National Assembly to settle for 230 even as EFF grew from 25 seats in 2014 to 44 in 2019.

ANC’s 2014 performance when Malema’s EFF made its debut marked a decline from 65 per cent in the 2009 election.

Quota system

The party registered its highest performance in 2004 under Zuma when it won 69.7 per cent of the vote up from 66.4 per cent in 1999, and 62.7 per cent in 1994.

South Africa has a parliamentary system of government where IEC computes seats for parliamentary parties based on a quota system pegged on each party’s performance in the national election.

IEC divides the number of valid votes cast by the number of available seats (400) in the National Assembly to determine the number of votes a party needs for a single seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A party needed 45,000 votes for a single seat in the House in 2014 and fell to about 44,000 in 2019 after the voter turnout dipped by about 7 per cent.

About The Author

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Jeremiah Wakaya is a multimedia journalist and Online Editor with a passion for international affairs, constitutional litigation, and governance. 

He brings a unique perspective to key events in the ever-evolving landscape of online media with a digital-first approach that emphasizes on accuracy while unpacking intricacies of foreign policy, constitutional litigation, and legal complexities.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Zuma’s MK ends ANC’s governing dominance, EFF lists coalition demands

Tallies from 23,116 voting districts out of 23,292 saw the Cyril Ramaphosa-led ANC registering 6.4 million votes at 40.25 per cent, denying the ruling...

2 days ago

Africa

ANC to lose governing majority in worst performance since 1994

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, led by the immediate former South African President Jacob Zuma, had eclipsed Julius Malema's Economic Freedom party after...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kenya and South Africa strengthen trade ties under AfCFTA framework

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Kenya and South Africa on Thursday intensified their efforts to strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) framework....

February 1, 2024
Israel insists it is defending itself against Hamas who are designated as a terrorist group. Israel insists it is defending itself against Hamas who are designated as a terrorist group.

Top stories

Israel envoy to Kenya slams ICJ ruling as ‘pathetic and outrageous’

The UN's top court on Friday ruled that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza even though it did not call for a ceasefire.

January 28, 2024

World

Today’s World News headlines: Xinhua

21 killed in Ukrainian shelling attacks on Russia’s border city Belgorod: governor MOSCOW/KIEV, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) — The Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border...

December 31, 2023

Featured

South Africa’s water crisis: damning report finds 46pc contamination, 67pc of treatment works near to breaking down

The audit report found that the quality of the country’s drinkable water is getting worse. Nearly half (46%) of all water supply systems pose acute human...

December 8, 2023

Featured

Golden mole that swims through sand is rediscovered in South Africa after 86 years

Golden moles are elusive little animals that spend nearly their entire lives underground. They are very seldom seen by humans.

December 6, 2023

Top stories

South African parliament votes to close Israeli embassy, suspend diplomatic ties

Its cabinet also called on the ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those involved, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

November 22, 2023