Raila Criticizes High Court’s Approval of KDF to Quell Anti-Budget Protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Leader Raila Odinga has criticized the High Court’s decision to allow the deployment of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to assist in quelling protests against the Finance Bill.

The former Prime Minister emphasized that the military’s role is to defend the country against foreign aggression, not to intervene in domestic protests. He pointed out that Tuesday’s breach of the Parliament Buildings reflected the public’s lack of confidence in their MPs.

Raila called on Kenyans to remain steadfast in their quest for their rights and to unite in discussing the future of the country. “The young people should remain strong and fight all the other issues bedeviling the country besides the Finance Bill 2024,” he said.

During Tuesday’s demonstrations, protestors breached Parliament, overwhelming the security agents and setting City Hall, Nairobi County headquarters, ablaze. The events led to vandalism, theft, and destruction of property in various parts of the country.

Raila was speaking at Ugolwe Village in Ugunja Constituency during the burial of the late Owino Nyadi, a former Secretary of the Luo Council of Elders.

The High Court on Thursday declined to halt the deployment of KDF soldiers to assist police in managing the protests. Justice Lawrence Mugambi noted that while the Constitution is not explicit about what constitutes an emergency situation, the events of June 25 presented a unique challenge.

He stated that the invasion of Parliament and the Chief Justice’s office by protesters met the definition of a “serious, unprecedented, and potentially dangerous situation requiring immediate action.”

Justice Mugambi acknowledged the concerns raised by the Law Society of Kenya and emphasized the need to clearly outline the soldiers’ roles, operations, and duration of their assistance to the police. “Deploying the military in a blanket manner without stating the scope, duration, and expense, and the manner of deployment is a dangerous trend that can bring about the militarization of the country,” he said.

Following the Defence Council’s request on Wednesday, Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah presented a motion to Parliament. The notice, signed by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, stated:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“THAT, pursuant to Article 241(3)(c) of the Constitution and sections 31(1)(b), 31(1)(c), and 32 of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, Cap. 199, this House accedes to the request of the Defence Council dated 26th June 2024 and, in the interest of national security, APPROVES the deployment of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in support of the National Police Service in various parts of the Republic of Kenya affected by ongoing violent protests that have caused destruction to critical infrastructure until normalcy is restored.”

About The Author