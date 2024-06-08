Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto with Azimio leader Raila Odinga at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium on May 14, 2023/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila labels Ruto’s tax plan ‘a disaster in the making’

The former Prime Minister, who discontinued his hardline anti-government stance after President William Ruto fronted him for the AU Commission Chairmanship, warned that Kenyans will suffer if the bill fails to undergo radical surgery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has launched a scathing attack on the proposed Finance Bill 2024 terming it “a disaster in the making” as he warned it could cripple the economy.

Odinga, in a statement on Friday, asserted that the Finance Bill 2024 spelling out tax mobilisation efforts for the FY2024/25 is a regressive proposal worse than the previous and will have far-reaching effects on the economy.

”The Finance Bill 2024 fails the taxation dictums of predictability, simplicity, transparency, equity, administrative ease and fairness,” he stated.

“It is worse than the one of 2023, an investment killer and a huge millstone around the necks of millions of poor Kenyans who must have hoped that the tears they shed over taxes last year would see the government lessen the tax burden in 2024,” Odinga added.

The former Prime Minister, who discontinued his hardline anti-government stance after President William Ruto fronted him for the AU Commission Chairmanship, warned that Kenyans will suffer if the bill fails to undergo radical surgery.

The proposed bill has sparked a heated debate with parliament currently carrying out public participation to consider proposals by various sectoral players.

Commerce alliances led by Kenya Private Sector Alliance and human rights watchdogs including Transparency International have faulted the Bill.

The Bill seeks to introduce a compulsory eco-levy on locally manufactured plastic, an annual 2.5 per cent wealth tax on car owners, and additional commodity taxes.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki sustains pushback on Gachagua-backed Limuru III revenue push

Kindiki unleashed his latest criticism on the clamor supported by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his latest tweet on the subject, seen as a...

51 mins ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Ruto’s state corporations reform in urgent suit

LSK said the Guidelines violate Articles 230 and 234 of the Constitution citing an apparent attempt to establish a parallel public service under the...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila endorses Gachagua-backed revenue formula fronted at Limuru III

Odinga declared his support for the campaign seeking additional allocation of resources to the populous Mt Kenya region during a meeting with the Limuru...

2 days ago

Africa

Raila to face challengers for AUC seat in televised debate: Mudavadi

Candidates eyeing to succeed the incumbent Moussa Faki include Seychelle’s Vincent Meriton, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Somalia’s Fawzia Yusuf Adam.

3 days ago

Africa

Kenya to submit AUC candidature by June 30: Mudavadi

Mudavadi disclosed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a campaign secretariat which includes Odinga’s strategy team to bolster Kenya’s chances of winning...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says ‘pleasantly surprised’ by govt support for AUC job

Odinga said he made the decisions after “lots of consultations and soul-searching” following persuasion by friends.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto asks MPs to venture outside own contituencies to promote unity

The President said Kenyans should learn from the past and reject leaders who promote politics of division and hatred.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises 10,000 overseas jobs as he heads to Seoul

The Head of State, who returned from a State Visit to the United States on May 26, promised to secure investments and opportunities, including...

6 days ago