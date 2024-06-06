Connect with us

Odinga cited disparities with the government-funded bursary scheme under the Constituency Development Fund which he said favors some regions at the expense of others/ODM

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila endorses Gachagua-backed revenue formula fronted at Limuru III

Odinga declared his support for the campaign seeking additional allocation of resources to the populous Mt Kenya region during a meeting with the Limuru III caucus led by Jeremiah Kioni.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has endorsed the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling clamour championed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Odinga declared his support for the campaign seeking additional allocation of resources to the populous Mt Kenya region during a meeting with the Limuru III caucus led by Jeremiah Kioni.

”In devolution, we talked about equity in the sharing of resources. That means we take count of the number of people while sharing resources. Somehow it has been misrepresented as if it is discriminating against some parts of our country. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he remarked following a meeting at Chungwa House.

Odinga cited disparities with the government-funded bursary scheme under the Constituency Development Fund which he said favors some regions at the expense of others.

A section of leaders from the Mount Kenya region led by NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua convened in Limuru in a gathering that saw them resolve to champion the One-Man, One-Vote, One-Shilling revenue allocation formula.

The proposal sparked a heated debate across the political divide pitting Deputy Gachagua against President William Ruto’s allies who have labeled him ethnically biased.

Gachagua has been on an onslaught to woo the Mount Kenya region to rally behind him calling leaders opposed to his campaign traitors.

President Ruto’s Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria have faulted the proposal noting other regions such as the coast contribute significant taxable revenue to the State compared to Mt Kenya.

Kuria dismissed an assertion that the interests of Mt Kenya have been neglected saying the region is well represented in the top echelons of government.

