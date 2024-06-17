Raila delivers Ruto’s condolences at Malawi VP memorial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 17 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Sunday among the leaders who attended the memorial service of Malawi’s late Vice President, Saulos Chilima, in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera joined citizens gathered at the Bingu National Stadium to pay their last respects to their fallen compatriots.

VP Chilima died on June 10, along with nine others, in a Malawi military aircraft crash while en route to the northern city of Mzuzu for the burial of a former cabinet minister.

In his address, Raila conveyed the condolences of President Ruto and the people of Kenya.

The ODM Leader honored Chilima’s persistent dedication to a better future for Malawians and all Africans.

“Mr Chilima was a young person with a promising life and from the records I have seen here, he was a person who stood for the rights of the people and wanted to ensure that there is democracy and fairness in the division of resources in your country,” he added.

Raila had earlier told the congregation that Kenya shares in the grief after losing military chief General Francis Ogolla following a helicopter crash.

“Accidents are accidents. Two months ago, Kenyans witnessed a similar incident when our Chief of Defence Force was involved in a helicopter crash and died with 9 others. We know how sad and tragic it is.” said the Former PM.

Tens of thousands of Malawians gathered at the national stadium to pay tribute to Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was killed in a plane crash last week.

At 51, Saulos Chilima was considered a breath of fresh air in Malawian politics.

An eloquent public speaker and energetic campaigner, he held significant influence among the youth, who make up more than half of the population.

The service at the Bingu National Stadium began with moving tributes from his family.

The 41,000-capacity stadium is full, with even more people outside.

