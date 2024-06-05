Public Service Commission names Paul Famba as CEO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has named Paul Famba as Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term from August 1.

According to the commission, Famba will replace Simon Rotich who is set to exit in July.

”The incoming CEO brings to the Commission a wealth of experience as a career administrator, having served in senior positions in the Government as Assistant County Commissioner, State Protocol Officer, Deputy County Commissioner and Director of Administration,” PSC Chairman Anthony Muchiri indicated in a statement.

He expressed confidence in Ameba’s capabilities adding that he will steer the commission to greater heights.

Rotich has been at the helm of the commission since 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Famba served as the Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

Likewise, he has served as Assistant County Commissioner, State Protocol Officer, Deputy County Commissioner, and Director of Administration.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts degree in Peace and Conflict Management from Kenyatta University.

