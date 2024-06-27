Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Korir urges Kenyans to embrace peace, halt protests after President Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill

PS Korir urged the Gen Z youth to accept President Ruto’s offer of engaging in a conversation on the way forward for the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and halt demonstrations after President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on his X account, Korir urged the Gen Z youth to accept President Ruto’s offer of engaging in a conversation on the way forward for the country.

He described it as an opportunity to reform the government in a manner that best aligns with people’s aspirations.

“The high objectives of the protest- despite the regrettable loss of lives and destruction to property- has been a spectacular success. To shift the legitimate objectives of this protest so as to force the ouster of the president is unconstitutional,” said Korir.

He called on Kenyans to embrace peace to avoid loss of lives.

This call comes ahead of planned protest on justice for ‘fallen heroes’ and March to state House on Thursday.

The police have erected roadblocks on routes leading to State House and major entry spots to Nairobi CBD as the country braces for more possible protests even after President William Ruto backed down on planned tax hikes in the face of public outrage.

A spot check by Capital FM on Thursday morning shows restricted access for vehicles into Arboretum Drive, State House Road, and Dennis Pritt Road, where anti-riot police are turning away motorists, boda bodas, and pedestrians.

In the Central Business District, anti-riot police are strategically stationed in trucks and patrol vehicles at key junctions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There is minimal business activity as most shops remain closed, and there is little traffic in town.

This follows plans by youths to hold demonstrations despite President William Ruto’s decision to send the contentious Finance Bill back to Parliament.

Last night, a meeting of more than 100,000 participants was held on X-spaces, focusing mostly on the state of the country’s economy and governance.

Security measures have also been enhanced in other major towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Migori, Nyeri among others.

Tusday’s protests targeting Parliament in Nairobi turned violent, leaving to killings of more than 20 people.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi suspends development activities in Kapseret after destruction of Eldoret based night club

Sudi, who accused his unnamed political competitors of the destruction, asserted that it was unfortunate that they used peaceful young people to cause mayhem...

15 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kuria blasts DP Gachagua over incompetent NIS remarks, says he chaired Finance Bill committee

CS Kuria pointed out that the committee that endorsed the bill was chaired by the deputy president.

45 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IMF concerned over violence, loss of life during anti-Finance Bill protests

IMF’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack asserted that the organization is keen on working with Kenya to ensure that the country witnesses sustainable growth.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blinken calls President Ruto, urges restraint, non-violence against protestors

Blinken assured that the US is committed to work with Kenya to address its economic challenges.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s humbling shows power of African youth

The events that led William Ruto to abandon his budget might in time be seen as a milestone moment – not only for Kenya’s president but...

2 hours ago

County News

Gachagua Appeals for Patience on Capitation Funds, Highlights Government Commitment to Education

The Deputy President highlighted the government’s substantial investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to equip the youth with competitive job market...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

What next for the Finance Bill 2024 following Ruto’s withdrawal

The Bill was passed by MPs, sparking widespread violence during demonstrations that resulted in over 20 deaths, 300 injuries, and more than 50 arrests.

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High-Level Government Offices to Face Budget Cuts Amid Austerity Measures

Thousands of youths took to the streets on Tuesday rejecting the Bill while accusing the president of forcing it on Kenyans. He subsequently sent...

14 hours ago
Advertisement