PS Korir urges Kenyans to embrace peace, halt protests after President Ruto declined to sign Finance Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and halt demonstrations after President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on his X account, Korir urged the Gen Z youth to accept President Ruto’s offer of engaging in a conversation on the way forward for the country.

He described it as an opportunity to reform the government in a manner that best aligns with people’s aspirations.

“The high objectives of the protest- despite the regrettable loss of lives and destruction to property- has been a spectacular success. To shift the legitimate objectives of this protest so as to force the ouster of the president is unconstitutional,” said Korir.

He called on Kenyans to embrace peace to avoid loss of lives.

This call comes ahead of planned protest on justice for ‘fallen heroes’ and March to state House on Thursday.

The police have erected roadblocks on routes leading to State House and major entry spots to Nairobi CBD as the country braces for more possible protests even after President William Ruto backed down on planned tax hikes in the face of public outrage.

A spot check by Capital FM on Thursday morning shows restricted access for vehicles into Arboretum Drive, State House Road, and Dennis Pritt Road, where anti-riot police are turning away motorists, boda bodas, and pedestrians.

In the Central Business District, anti-riot police are strategically stationed in trucks and patrol vehicles at key junctions.

There is minimal business activity as most shops remain closed, and there is little traffic in town.

This follows plans by youths to hold demonstrations despite President William Ruto’s decision to send the contentious Finance Bill back to Parliament.

Last night, a meeting of more than 100,000 participants was held on X-spaces, focusing mostly on the state of the country’s economy and governance.

Security measures have also been enhanced in other major towns like Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Migori, Nyeri among others.

Tusday’s protests targeting Parliament in Nairobi turned violent, leaving to killings of more than 20 people.

